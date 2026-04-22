The heatwave situation across the country is getting worse. On April 22, temperatures in many cities are expected to cross 45°C. Find out which cities are facing the worst heat and what the weather will be like in the coming days. Here's the list of today's 10 hottest cities.

Heat Wave Warning Today:India is currently battling a severe heatwave, and the situation is getting more dangerous by the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning in its latest report. According to them, on 22 April 2026, many parts of North, Central, and East India will see temperatures much higher than normal. This isn't just your usual summer heat; it's the beginning of a heatwave that could get much worse in the coming days. The mercury has already touched 45°C in several cities, creating an 'Extreme Heatwave' situation. Many areas in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh are in the grip of a severe heatwave, with hot 'loo' winds during the day and no relief from the heat even at night. The IMD's temperature forecast for the next few days is even more worrying, as it indicates that the mercury will keep rising in many cities. Here's a look at the 10 hottest cities today where the heatwave is set to make life difficult.

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Top 10 Hottest Cities on April 22

On April 22, Prayagraj will be the hottest city, with the temperature soaring to 45°C. A heatwave warning is in place for the entire day. Right behind it is Raipur, with a temperature of 44°C and a continuing heatwave. Among the big cities in North India, New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur will all see temperatures around 42°C today. Patna in East India is also on this list, where the scorching sun and humid heat will trouble people. In Central India, Bhopal and Indore are currently between 40 to 41°C, but the temperature is expected to rise quickly here as well. Meanwhile, Jaipur is also expected to experience strong, hot winds during the day.

Prayagraj - 45°C (Heatwave)

Raipur - 44°C (Heatwave)

Agra - 42°C

Delhi - 42°C (Heatwave)

Patna - 42°C

Kanpur - 42°C

Lucknow - 42°C

Meerut - 42°C

Bhopal - 41°C

Jaipur - 40°C

Why is this heatwave becoming so dangerous?

The main reasons for this intense heat are consistently clear skies, low humidity, and the effect of westerly winds. When the sun beats down directly on the ground all day and there's less moisture in the air, the temperature rises rapidly and doesn't drop much at night. This is why the body gets no relief during the day or night, leading to increased heat stress.

Weather Trend for the Next 5 Days: No Relief, More Trouble Ahead

According to the IMD, the situation could get even more serious in the coming days. In Raipur, the temperature might reach 45°C by April 27, with the heatwave continuing. In Prayagraj and nearby areas, the temperature could touch 46°C on April 24-25, which is considered the most dangerous level for this season. The heatwave will continue to affect New Delhi and NCR until April 24, though light clouds might offer some relief later. A heatwave is likely to begin in Indore and Bhopal from April 27. In the western parts of Rajasthan, especially Jaisalmer, the heat will persist along with strong winds and dust storms.

Why the heatwave alert is serious for people

When the temperature reaches 44-46°C, the body's natural cooling system—sweating—starts to become less effective. This significantly increases the risk of heat stroke, especially for children, the elderly, and people who work outdoors. The hours between 12 PM and 4 PM are considered the most dangerous time to be outside.

Will the heat get even worse?

Weather scientists believe that this heatwave is peaking before May, which is an unusual sign. Typically, such intense heat is seen in May and June, but this year, records are already being broken in April. This simply means that the days ahead could be even more challenging.