Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, condemned the USCIRF report, stating that comparing India to unstable countries like Pakistan is misleading and that India grants full religious freedom to its citizens.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, on Sunday condemned the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report over the international religious freedom report, saying that comparing India to unstable countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh is misleading.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "I reject any commission's report. As the spiritual successor of Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of All India Sufis, I affirm that India grants full religious freedom, protected by the Constitution. We have all witnessed the nationwide celebrations on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr yesterday. So, we refute such claims stating India does not give religious freedom."

"In case of any religious dispute, the administration intervenes on the spot to carry out an investigation and punish the accused individual. There is no discrimination here," he added.

'Comparing India to unstable countries is misleading'

He further emphasised that countries Pakistan and Bangladesh are unstable, underlining that Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir has recently threatened Shia Muslims for protesting in favour of Iran. "We have seen the situation in Bangladesh recently, and the world has seen how Pakistan favours terrorism. Recently, Asim Munir threatened the Shia Muslim community and said, 'if you want to support Iran, go there'. Whereas people in India have openly supported Iran through protests, did the Indian government stop anyone? America should see this. Indians are free to express themselves however they deem fit. Comparing India to unstable countries like Pakistan or Bangladesh is misleading. In India, citizens freely express their views," he said.

What the USCIRF report alleged

The US-based Commission alleged that India's "political system facilitates a climate of discrimination toward religious minority communities" despite offering some constitutional protections for freedom of religion or belief (FoRB). It called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Retired judges, bureaucrats slam report

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 275 signatories, including 25 retired judges, 119 retired bureaucrats and 131 armed forces officers, also slammed the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report.

The joint statement by former judges, civil servants and armed forces veterans disregarded the USCIRF report as "disturbing and completely off the mark," questioning its credibility and balance. It condemned the USCIRF for "portraying Indian state institutions and socio-cultural organisations like RSS in a negative light.

The statement said that the USCIRF's recommendation to freeze assets, restricted movement of Bharatiya citizens and place restrictions on those associated with RSS is "highly motivated, and displays intellectual bankruptcy and deranged conclusions."

The signatories asked the US government to conduct a background check of the contributors to this report, accusing USCIRF of promoting the agenda of "anti-Bharat vested interests. (ANI)