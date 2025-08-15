- Home
- PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes From Independence Day Speech: Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Nuclear Blackmail and More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address also highlighted self-reliance, a strong push for technology and semiconductors, and praise for the armed forces after the success of Operation Sindoor.
PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, delivered a hard-hitting speech on Friday (August 15), declaring that India will not bow to nuclear threats and vowing to correct the "injustice" of the Indus Waters Treaty. His address also highlighted self-reliance, a strong push for technology and semiconductors, and praise for the armed forces after the success of Operation Sindoor.
Here are the key takeaways and top quotes from the Prime Minister’s address:
‘India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail anymore’
Setting a firm tone, Modi said India has resolved to stand strong against any nuclear coercion.
“India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won’t fall for any blackmail,” he said.
‘Blood and water cannot flow together’ – Indus Waters Treaty
Linking his nuclear stance to water security, the Prime Minister called the Indus Waters Treaty “unjust.”
“The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?” he asked.
Saluting heroes of Operation Sindoor
PM Modi hailed the armed forces for their swift retaliation after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
“After April 22, we gave full freedom to the forces to choose the planning, target and timing, and our forces did something that never happened for decades… went inside the enemy territory and destroyed terrorist infrastructure,” he said.
He added that Operation Sindoor caused such destruction that “new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily.”
Atmanirbharta beyond rupee and dollar
Reiterating his government’s focus on self-reliance, Modi urged Indians to reduce dependence on external powers.
“‘Aatmanirbharta’ is not just confined to import, export, rupee, pound and dollar. It covers a broader spectrum of national resilience.”
He pointed to major strides in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear energy as part of India’s march toward energy independence.
Technology and semiconductors: ‘Lost decades, but now mission mode’
Turning to technology, Modi criticized past governments for failing to act on semiconductor opportunities.
“The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago… You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb. We lost 50-60 years,” he said.
He added that India is now moving in “mission mode” and promised that made-in-India chips will hit the market by the end of the year.
A "Double Diwali" for Citizens
"This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country."
With this festive promise, PM Modi hinted at sweeping tax reforms aimed at easing the financial burden for households and businesses alike.
Mission Sudarshan Chakra
"India to launch Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create powerful weapon system to thwart any attempt by enemies to attack us."
The Prime Minister signalled a strong push in defence preparedness, with advanced indigenous weapon systems to strengthen national security.
Expanding Nationwide Security Shield
"All public places will be covered by expanded nationwide security shield by 2035."
This vision highlights a plan to enhance internal security and ensure the safety of every citizen in public spaces.
India’s Clean Energy Milestone
"We have decided to make India self-reliant in energy; taking several initiatives in solar, hydrogen, nuclear sectors. India has achieved 50 per cent of clean energy share five years ahead of original target of 2030."
A major statement on sustainability, PM Modi highlighted India’s fast-tracked achievements in renewable energy, underscoring the nation’s leadership in green growth.