Image Credit : Asianet News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort, delivered a hard-hitting speech on Friday (August 15), declaring that India will not bow to nuclear threats and vowing to correct the "injustice" of the Indus Waters Treaty. His address also highlighted self-reliance, a strong push for technology and semiconductors, and praise for the armed forces after the success of Operation Sindoor.

Here are the key takeaways and top quotes from the Prime Minister’s address:



