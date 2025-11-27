Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP-led Centre of undermining the Constitution and eroding federalism, calling Punjab the 'worst example'. He also criticised the AAP govt for failing to stand up to the Centre.

BJP Accused of Undermining Constitution

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Central government of systematically undermining the Constitution and eroding the federal structure of the country. He said that Punjab was the "worst example" of how Constitutional rights were being denied.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a 'Save Constitution' event in Moga, Warring said that the BJP government was weakening both secularism and federalism while polarising communities across the country. He alleged that the Centre was consistently discriminating against Punjab, even attempting to "snatch away the state's capital."

Warring Slams Punjab's AAP Government

"The way the BJP is treating Punjab is the worst example of undermining the federal structure guaranteed by the Constitution," he said, adding that constitutional institutions were being misused to target opposition parties. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Warring said it had failed to stand up to the Centre or safeguard state interests.

"The AAP is either aligned with or afraid of the BJP," he remarked, alleging that the Bhagwant Mann-led government had become the weakest ever in Punjab. In an informal interaction with reporters, he said the AAP government lacked the courage to confront the Centre on issues concerning Punjab.

Senior Congress leaders, including DCC president Hari Singh Khai, former minister Dr Malti Thapar and Col Babu Singh, were present at the event. (ANI)