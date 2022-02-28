  • Facebook
    India extends ban on international flights until further orders

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations or flights that the agency has specially cleared. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    The suspension of planned international passenger flights has been prolonged on Monday "until further orders," as per DGCA, the country's aviation regulator. The flight's suspension was extended until February 28 on January 19.

    Following the coronavirus outbreak, scheduled international passenger flights have been banned in India since March 23, 2020. However, as part of air bubble agreements, special passenger aircraft have been flying between India and around 45 countries since July 2020.

    In a fresh circular on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the competent authority has decided to continue the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India until further orders. It further mentioned this restriction would not apply to international all-cargo operations or flights that the DGCA has specially cleared. 

    According to the circular, flights under an air bubble arrangement will be unaffected.

    India resumed regular international passenger flights from December 15, 2021, DGCA announced on November 26, 2021. Following mounting worries about the COVID-19 version of Omicron, PM Modi urged the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review their decision.

    The DGCA overturned its November 26 decision on December 1, 2021, without specifying how long the suspension of planned international flights continues.

    Also Read: Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    Also Read: Over 95% of COVID samples detected with Omicron in Mumbai

    Also Read: WHO sounds alarm over Long COVID after Omicron; cautions on signs to watch out

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
