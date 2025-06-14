While the SCO condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, citing civilian casualties and international law violations, India abstained from discussions, emphasizing its commitment to de-escalation through diplomatic channels.

New Delhi: India has distanced themselves from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's statement condemning Israel and reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path to de-escalation. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India’s position on the matter had been articulated on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. The development comes after Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi appreciated India's solidarity with Iran and its condemnation of the “Israeli regime's aggression.”

“We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction. The External Affairs Minister too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy. The overall position of India as stated above was communicated to other SCO members. Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement,” a press release read.

‘Israel hit civilian targets’

In an official statement, the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemned the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, 2025. “Israeli strikes hit civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure leading to civilian casualties. This is a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” SCO statement had said.

According to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, Jaishankar, during the talks on Friday, offered sympathies to the people of Iran following Israel's attacks. Jaishankar referred to his discussion with his French counterpart and stressed the importance of strengthening international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Israel has warned that Iran's capital city of Tehran would burn after Iran hit back with waves of drone and missile strikes, with a barrage of dozens lighting up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv overnight, killing three people and wounding dozens. "The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages and bringing about a reality in which they –- especially the residents of Tehran -– will pay a heavy price because of the criminal harm to Israeli civilians," said Israel Katz.

"If (Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles toward the Israeli home front –- Tehran will burn," the minister added.