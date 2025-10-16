India has denied Trump's claim that PM assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, stating there was no phone conversation. India says its energy policies aim to protect consumers via stable prices, secure supplies and diversifying sources.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him of stopping oil purchases from Russia. According to MEA, there was no telephone conversation between Modi and Trump on the previous day. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he had no information to confirm Trump’s assertion, emphasising that India’s energy policy is driven by the need to protect consumers in a volatile global market.

What Trump claimed

On Wednesday, US President Trump said that Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, calling it 'a big step'. Trump noted such a shift would not happen immediately but added that the process was underway and expected to conclude soon.

Trump also said that India's continued purchase of Russian crude had made Washington 'not happy' because it helps Moscow sustain its war in Ukraine.

India’s energy policy: Consumer interest and diversification

India maintains that its energy procurement is guided by national interest, focusing on stable energy prices and secure energy supplies.

Jaiswal said India is "broad-basing" and "diversifying" its sources in response to market conditions. He reiterated that discussions with the United States over expanding energy cooperation are ongoing.

Mixed signals: Tariffs and energy import statistics

While the Indian government denies any recent commitment, US pressure has been real. The US imposed higher tariffs, up to 50%, on Indian goods earlier this year, partly in response to India’s oil imports from Russia.

Meanwhile, oil companies in India, such as MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd), are exploring cheaper crude options, including continued Russian purchases, even as they also consider alternatives from the US.

Wider geopolitical and domestic responses

The claim has stirred debate both internationally and within India. Some opposition leaders have accused the government of being too deferential to US pressure.

On the global front, Trump also urged other major purchasers of Russian oil, like China, to follow what he describes as India's upcoming lead.

Key takeaways

The Indian government has categorically denied a recent phone call between PM Modi and US President Trump on oil policy.

Energy procurement remains firmly rooted in consumer interest-ensuring supplies, keeping prices stable and diversifying sources.

Dialogue with the US over energy ties continues, but no formal commitment has been made public about ending imports from Russia.

