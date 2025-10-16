India has rejected Trump's claim that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. New Delhi reaffirmed that its energy policy is driven by consumer interest stable prices, secure supply, and diversified sourcing.

India on Thursday firmly responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him of halting oil imports from Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that India's energy sourcing decisions are determined by national interests and the need to protect consumers. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on stable prices and energy security

Jaiswal highlighted that ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies are the twin pillars of India's energy policy. He explained that India's strategy includes broadening its energy sourcing base and diversifying imports according to market conditions. "This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions," he said. The MEA also stressed that India's approach is pragmatic, balancing affordability, security and sustainability in a rapidly changing global energy market.

India's energy priorities: consumer interest and security

MEA has emphasised that the backbone of its energy strategy is protecting everyday consumers from wild price swings and supply disruptions. With India being a significant net importer of oil and gas, the government has long stated that its energy importing policies are shaped not by alliances but by what is in the best interest of its citizens.

In the current global context where sanctions, wars and supply chain shocks are common, India says it must diversify its energy sources, avoid overreliance on any single country, and respond flexibly to market conditions.

Expanding cooperation with the United States

Addressing questions about India-US energy cooperation, Jaiswal noted that New Delhi has been expanding energy procurement from the United States for over a decade. He added, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

Trump's remarks at the Oval Office

Donald Trump made his comments during a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel at the Oval Office. He said that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, calling it 'a big step' toward pressuring Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. Trump added that he viewed Modi as a friend and described India as a reliable partner but criticised past oil purchases from Russia, arguing that they prolonged the conflict.

Political reactions in India

Meanwhile, the Opposition used Trump's comments to criticise the government. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of being 'frightened' of Donald Trump, alleging that India's foreign policy is being influenced by external pressure. The government, however, has maintained that its decisions are based solely on the nation’s economic and consumer interests.

On October 15, US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia, calling it a big step'.

The comment came amid US pressure on India to reduce or halt its oil imports from Russia, a major supplier.

Russia remains a key supplier despite pressures

Despite repeated pressure from Washington, Russia continues to be India's largest oil supplier, accounting for roughly one-third of its oil imports. Even though overall import volumes have dipped, Russian oil retains a central position in India's energy mix.

In August 2025, traders reported that India's imports from Russia were set to rise in September, in defiance of US pressure and sanctions aimed at cutting off Russian oil revenues. Reuters Analysts have argued that the economics of discounted Russian crude drives India's choices more than political alignment.

Earlier, India had denied that it was profiteering from cheap Russian oil, defending that its buying has helped stabilise global oil markets and prevented dramatic price spikes.

US-India energy diplomacy and trade talk dynamics

India and the United States are currently in the midst of trade talks. One significant area of focus is the possibility of boosting US energy and gas exports to India, partly in response to US pressure over India's Russian oil imports.

Indian officials have indicated they wish to expand energy procurement from the US, though they insist any move has to make economic sense and align with India's consumer-oriented agenda. Some analysts suggest that India may gradually taper Russian imports if the price advantage narrows or US tariffs make continued imports costly.

However, the US has tried to make reductions in Russian oil imports a feature of any future trade agreement with India.

Market reactions and geopolitical ripple effects

Trump’s claim triggered an immediate reaction in global energy markets. Oil prices rose about 1 percent in response to the possibility that a major buyer (India) might reduce purchases of discounted Russian crude. Reuters Some Indian refiners have reportedly begun preparing to cut back on Russian imports, anticipating a gradual shift.

At the same time, India's rupee strengthened against the US dollar following Trump's announcement and the Reserve Bank of India’s active market interventions.

Geopolitically, the move underscores how energy trade remains deeply entangled with strategic diplomacy. The US is also urging Japan to stop importing Russian energy, signaling broader ambitions to isolate Moscow's energy revenues.

(With inputs from agencies)