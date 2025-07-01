India has also urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India's custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

New Delhi: India has sought the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Both the countries shared the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

India has shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 53 civillan prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian.

“The Government of India has called for early release and Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far,” a statement read. According to the document, Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen.

India has also urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India's custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan. “India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country,” the statement added.

A total of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. Since 2023, Pakistan has repatriated 500 Indian fishermen and 13 civilian prisoners.