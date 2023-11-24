Cash-for-query case: Fresh allegations emerge involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra; know details

Dubey highlighted the significance of maintaining confidentiality within Parliament sessions, citing the adverse impact on the economy and security when MPs receive information before sessions.

Amidst allegations of receiving bribes in exchange for parliamentary questions, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra faces new revelations about her parliamentary login activity. According to reports, her Parliament login was accessed not only from Dubai but also from New Jersey and Bengaluru.

The controversy deepened when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared a Lok Sabha order emphasizing the confidentiality of parliamentary sessions. He criticized Moitra, accusing her of displaying aggression after committing wrongdoings, using the Hindi phrase "Chori Upar se Seenazori."

Dubey highlighted the significance of maintaining confidentiality within Parliament sessions, citing the adverse impact on the economy and security when MPs receive information before sessions. He raised concerns about premature information affecting stock markets, companies, national security, and international relations.

The Lok Sabha order Dubey shared explicitly stated that the contents of parliamentary replies are strictly confidential until the questions are addressed in the House. It specified that responses to questions, whether for oral or written answers, should remain undisclosed until they are presented in the House proceedings.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commented on the issue, suggesting that expelling Moitra would momentarily enhance her popularity for three months. The Ethics Committee investigating the "Cash-for-Query" accusations adopted a report with a 6:4 majority, recommending Moitra's expulsion from the TMC.

Earlier, Dubey lodged a complaint against Moitra, alleging that she targeted the Adani Group in her parliamentary questions under the influence of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, exchanging favors for gifts.

The Ethics Committee has requested detailed reports from the Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) concerning IP addresses and locations involved in the case.