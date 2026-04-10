Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that timely intervention has cleared nearly 90% of the cargo backlog at major Indian ports. Proactive measures helped restore normalcy following geopolitical disruptions with minimal trade impact.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, said that timely intervention and continuous monitoring by the Ministry have led to the clearance of nearly 90 per cent of backlog cargo across major ports, restoring normalcy in operations impacted by geopolitical disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and port authorities, the minister noted that the evolving situation in West Asia had initially disrupted cargo movement and vessel traffic, but coordinated and proactive measures ensured rapid stabilisation of port operations with minimal impact on trade.

"We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to address emerging challenges. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention have helped us regularise port operations and clear the backlog efficiently, ensuring that India's trade remains resilient," Sonowal said.

The minister reviewed port-wise operational status and expressed satisfaction over the significant improvement, acknowledging the efforts of port employees and authorities in preventing congestion during a critical period. He commended their commitment to maintaining seamless operations despite global uncertainties.

Safeguarding Stakeholder Interests

Sonowal emphasised that the Modi Government's priority was not only operational continuity but also safeguarding the interests of exporters, importers and logistics stakeholders. The Minister directed all port authorities to ensure that financial relief measures announced by the Ministry -- including waivers on ground rent and concessions on reefer charges -- are passed on directly to stakeholders without delay or procedural bottlenecks.

Ensuring Transparency in Charges

In a strong message to the sector, the minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges. "This crisis must not become an opportunity for profiteering. All charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests," Sonowal said.

Strengthening Grievance Redressal

The review also covered the functioning of grievance redressal mechanisms at ports, with Sonowal directing officials to strengthen systems to ensure swift resolution of stakeholder concerns during such disruptions.

Operational Success at Major Ports

Officials informed that major ports, including Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Deendayal Port Authority, New Mangalore Port Authority and Mumbai Port, have largely cleared cargo which got stranded because of a war-related disruption in shipping. Innovative operational measures, enhanced yard capacity and coordinated logistics planning played a crucial role in addressing the backlog.

Government Reaffirms Commitment

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the minister said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will continue close monitoring and maintain a state of readiness to respond to any further developments.

"Our approach has been proactive, responsive and stakeholder-focused. We will continue to ensure that India's maritime sector remains robust and efficient, even in the face of global challenges. Under the strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to protecting our trade interests by all means possible and ensuring our supply chain remains sustainable without being affected by geopolitical situations," Sonowal added. (ANI)