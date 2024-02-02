Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)

    "India is certain to become the third largest economy in the world in the third term of our government," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday.

    India certain to become 3rd largest economy in our third term, says PM Modi (WATCH)
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is progressing rapidly and is poised to become the world's third-largest economy during the third term of his government. The upcoming general elections are scheduled for April-May this year.

    Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Prime Minister unveiled plans for the construction of 1,000 modern rest houses along national highways in Phase-1, intended for truck and taxi drivers.

    "India is certain to become the third largest economy in the world in the third term of our government," he said.

    PM Modi also highlighted that in the decade before 2014, approximately 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014, the number has surged to over 21 crore vehicle sales.

    Additionally, he noted that around 2,000 electric vehicles were sold a decade ago, contrasting with the current figure of 12 lakh electric vehicles being sold. Moreover, a remarkable 60 percent growth in passenger vehicle sales has been recorded over the past decade.

    The Prime Minister underscored the significant advancements India is achieving in the infrastructure sector.

    "We are challenging seas and mountains, and building engineering marvels in record time. From Atal Tunnel to Atal Setu, India's infrastructural development is creating new records. In the last 10 years, 75 new airports have been built. Around 4 lakh rural roads have been constructed," he said.

    He urged the industry to prioritize research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at manufacturing batteries using locally available raw materials.

    Also read: PM Modi laughs at Congress chief Kharge's 'Ab 400 paar' remark in Rajya Sabha; WATCH viral video

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
