'I'm Donald Trump's real daughter': Video of Pakistani girl's bizarre claim goes viral; Internet reacts| WATCH

In a bizarre and humorous twist on social media, a young Pakistani girl has made a headline-grabbing claim; she is, in her words, “Donald Trump’s real daughter.”

'I am Donald real Trump's daughter': Video of Pakistani girl's bizarre claim goes viral; Internet reacts (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 9:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

In a bizarre and humorous twist on social media, a young Pakistani girl has made a headline-grabbing claim; she is, in her words, “Donald Trump’s real daughter.” The video, which quickly went viral, shows the girl passionately explaining her “unique” family heritage in Urdu. She asserts that, while she is Muslim and Punjabi, her father is none other than the former US President Donald Trump.

The video comes has surfaced when Donald Trump secured a historic political comeback on Wednesday, winning a second term in the White House after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a fiercely contested election. 

“I want to clear everyone’s minds—I am Donald Trump’s own child,” the girl stated confidently in the clip. "Foreigners come and see me, wondering what I am doing here. I am a Muslim, a follower of Islam, a follower of peace.”

The girl did not stop at merely naming Trump as her father. She wove an elaborate family tale, claiming that her mother is Trump’s late ex-wife, Ivana, who, she alleged, “didn’t care much” for her and that Trump reprimanded Ivana for not caring for their supposed daughter.

"My mother Ivana, she didn't care much. My father Donald Trump, he is a very hard person, very serious person, he used to always tell my mother you are careless, you can't take care of my daughter. When my parents had a fight, I was hurt,” she shared, adding that she hails from Amaramazarabad, Pakistan.

When asked by the reporters what does she want now, she said, “I want to go again to meet my father.”

Also read: Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

Naturally, the video has gone viral on social media and her statements have sparked a flurry of responses online.

One user quipped, “Looks like someone’s been watching too many soap operas! Next, we’ll hear that Melania is secretly running a beauty salon in Lahore while Trump’s holding a secret rally in Rawalpindi. Reality has truly become stranger than fiction!”

Another user commented, "What else can you expect from #Pakistani? They can claim anything. Pakistan is nothing but a joke. Pakistan has a long history of lies. This is one country which does anything but everything just to loot and make money. They have no self respect, no identity, zero contribution to world except exporting beggars and donkeys."

 

 

 

Notably, Donald Trump's first marriage to Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech athlete and model, took place in 1977, but he divorced her in 1990. The couple had three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk key figures poised for major roles in White House anr

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk, key figures poised for major roles in White House

Elon Musk recreates infamous 'let that sink in' moment as Donald Trump makes it to White House; see viral post shk

Elon Musk recreates infamous 'let that sink in' moment as Donald Trump makes it to White House; see VIRAL post

Trump 2.0 to end citizenship by birth on Day 1? Should over 1 million Indians in Green Card backlog be worried snt

Trump 2.0 to end citizenship by birth on Day 1? Should over 1 million Indians in Green Card backlog be worried

Donald Trump effect? Claims of Houthis declaring ceasefire surface after presidential win, sets Internet abuzz snt

Donald Trump effect? Claims of Houthis declaring ceasefire surface after presidential win, sets Internet abuzz

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections RBA

Raja Krishnamoorthi to Suhas Subramanyam: 6 Indian Americans Make History in US Elections

Recent Stories

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk key figures poised for major roles in White House anr

Trump 2.0: From JD Vance to Elon Musk, key figures poised for major roles in White House

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu honored as woman of the year, Rana Daggubati jokes Steal Show [WATCH] ATG

IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu honored as woman of the year, Rana Daggubati jokes Steal Show [WATCH]

Arjun Kapoor reflects on loneliness, growth amid breakup with Malaika Arora; Read on ATG

Arjun Kapoor reflects on loneliness, growth amid breakup with Malaika Arora; Read on

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 7, 2024: Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm and 10gm of gold

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 7, 2024: Check latest prices for 1gm, 8gm and 10gm of gold

Football Champions League round up: Inter edges Arsenal, Barcelona dominates, Club Brugge stuns Aston Villa and more snt

Champions League round up: Inter edges Arsenal, Barcelona dominates, Club Brugge stuns Aston Villa and more

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon