'I'm Donald Trump's real daughter': Video of Pakistani girl's bizarre claim goes viral; Internet reacts| WATCH

In a bizarre and humorous twist on social media, a young Pakistani girl has made a headline-grabbing claim; she is, in her words, “Donald Trump’s real daughter.” The video, which quickly went viral, shows the girl passionately explaining her “unique” family heritage in Urdu. She asserts that, while she is Muslim and Punjabi, her father is none other than the former US President Donald Trump.

The video comes has surfaced when Donald Trump secured a historic political comeback on Wednesday, winning a second term in the White House after defeating his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, in a fiercely contested election.

“I want to clear everyone’s minds—I am Donald Trump’s own child,” the girl stated confidently in the clip. "Foreigners come and see me, wondering what I am doing here. I am a Muslim, a follower of Islam, a follower of peace.”

The girl did not stop at merely naming Trump as her father. She wove an elaborate family tale, claiming that her mother is Trump’s late ex-wife, Ivana, who, she alleged, “didn’t care much” for her and that Trump reprimanded Ivana for not caring for their supposed daughter.

"My mother Ivana, she didn't care much. My father Donald Trump, he is a very hard person, very serious person, he used to always tell my mother you are careless, you can't take care of my daughter. When my parents had a fight, I was hurt,” she shared, adding that she hails from Amaramazarabad, Pakistan.

When asked by the reporters what does she want now, she said, “I want to go again to meet my father.”

Naturally, the video has gone viral on social media and her statements have sparked a flurry of responses online.

One user quipped, “Looks like someone’s been watching too many soap operas! Next, we’ll hear that Melania is secretly running a beauty salon in Lahore while Trump’s holding a secret rally in Rawalpindi. Reality has truly become stranger than fiction!”

Another user commented, "What else can you expect from #Pakistani? They can claim anything. Pakistan is nothing but a joke. Pakistan has a long history of lies. This is one country which does anything but everything just to loot and make money. They have no self respect, no identity, zero contribution to world except exporting beggars and donkeys."

Notably, Donald Trump's first marriage to Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech athlete and model, took place in 1977, but he divorced her in 1990. The couple had three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

