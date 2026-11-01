The INDIA bloc held a major 'Chalo Delhi' march at Ramlila Maidan to protest alleged electoral irregularities, aiming to protect democracy while facing intense backlash from BJP leaders who labeled the rally unreasonable and disruptive.

INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Delhi Protest

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday said the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march at Ramlila Maidan is aimed at protecting democracy and the right to vote, asserting that the rally would be historic. Speaking on the INDIA bloc rally, Prasad said the protest was not intended to harm anyone but was focused on safeguarding the right to vote. "This rally is not intended to harm anyone; rather, it is aimed at saving democracy in this country—at protecting the right to vote, which was granted by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. This will be a historic rally, and it will have far-reaching consequences," he said.

BJP Leaders Criticize Opposition Rally

BJP MLA Pankaj Singh said political parties organise rallies from time to time, but alleged that the issues raised by the Opposition were not of concern to the public. "Political parties keep holding rallies from time to time, but the issue they have, the public of the country has no concern with that issue. The public of the country knows that the Congress and these opposition parties continuously try to undermine the dignity of constitutional institutions," he said.

Government Officials Raise Concerns

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticised the INDIA alliance, alleging that it had been gripped by political desperation. "The INDIA alliance has fallen victim to mental bankruptcy. Political desperation has gripped them to such an extent that they have no sense of what is right and what is wrong... They are working to trouble society, to mislead society... The public has no trust in any of the INDIA alliance's statements. The public has completely rejected it," Ansari said.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh also criticised the Opposition's protest, describing it as unreasonable and alleging that such rallies could disrupt law and order. "...These people are acting in a completely forced and unreasonable manner. Let them do whatever they want. This stems from the frustration of having been out of power for so many years. They are resorting to all sorts of tactics. By holding such rallies, they end up disrupting law and order. I do not believe this is the right step," Singh said.

Details of the Mega March

Thousands of supporters converged at Minto Road on Sunday as the INDIA bloc kicked off its high-decibel 'Chalo Dilli' mega march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The rally forms a central part of the Opposition's nationwide protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31. Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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