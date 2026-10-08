Congress's KC Venugopal announced the INDIA bloc will intensify its Satyagraha against alleged 'Vote Chori'. The protest demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral irregularities, with leaders vowing to continue until demands are met.

'Satyagraha to Continue Until Demands Are Met'

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the INDIA bloc’s agitation against alleged electoral irregularities will continue to grow stronger, invoking Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of remaining steadfast in Satyagraha until the demands are met.

In a post on X, Venugopal said the INDIA bloc’s protest against what it has termed “Vote Chori” culminated at Rajghat, where party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a Satyagraha. “Today as well, thousands of concerned citizens marched on the streets of Delhi against the Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime. Today’s protest culminated at Rajghat, where INDIA bloc leaders led by INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Khargeji and LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhiji staged a Satyagraha,” Venugopal said.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings, he said, “Bapu taught us to remain steadfast in our Satyagraha until our demands are met. We are doing just that, and our protests will grow from strength to strength as the whole country unites to demand a complete overhaul of the rigged electoral system.”

Venugopal further asserted that the Opposition would continue its campaign until its demands were addressed. “Until Gyanesh is gone and Modi-Shah are brought to justice, we are not done,” he said.

Allegations and Demands of the Opposition

The INDIA bloc has been holding protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and accused the Election Commission of failing to adequately address their concerns.

The ruling BJP and the Election Commission have rejected the allegations. The protests have continued for several days, with Opposition leaders holding demonstrations at multiple locations in the national capital.

Ongoing Agitation and Clashes

The demonstrations have also seen clashes between protesters and police, with the Delhi Police registering FIRs in connection with the protests. The INDIA bloc has maintained that its campaign is aimed at protecting voters’ rights and ensuring transparency in the electoral process, while the ruling side has accused the Opposition of politicising the functioning of the Election Commission.

Venugopal’s remarks indicate that the Opposition bloc intends to sustain the agitation and expand its campaign over the alleged electoral irregularities in the days ahead. (ANI)