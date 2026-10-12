Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced the INDIA bloc's protest march to the Supreme Court, vowing it will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns over alleged electoral discrepancies and irregularities.

INDIA bloc's march aims for CEC's resignation

Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the INDIA bloc’s protest march to the Supreme Court is aimed at ensuring the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He added that the protest would continue until he steps down. INDIA bloc is set to lead a protest march to the Supreme Court against the electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, calling on citizens across the country to join the agitation.

Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "The protest has been called by the INDIA bloc. This is to ensure the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He has been exposed, one instance after another, for how he has indulged in discrepancies. A large number of people have come here; they are not going to stop now. The protest will continue until he (CEC Gyanesh Kumar) resigns."

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court, Haryana Congress leaders, including MPs and MLAs, gathered at the residence of Hooda.

'March to protect democracy'

Further, Congress MP Jebi Mather said the INDIA bloc's march was aimed at protecting democracy, asserting that the participants would march as citizens rather than as members of any political party, state, caste or religion.

Mather said the march reflected a collective commitment to stand for what is right and resist pressure. "We, unwavering in our demand, and committed to the core, and determined to stand for what is right. That is exactly why Rahul Gandhi ji said that this is not—this march, we will march to the Supreme Court not as a political party, not as individuals, not as men and women, not as—not belonging to any state, or caste, or religion, or creed. We will march as citizens who believe that democracy needs to be protected in the country. We will walk—we will walk as citizens who will fight, who refuse to surrender to any kind of pressure. We are determined to stand for what is right," Mather told ANI. (ANI)