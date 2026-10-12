The Himachal Pradesh Congress protested in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, as the INDIA bloc prepared to march to the Supreme Court demanding his resignation. High security is in place for the protest.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress held a protest march at Himachal Bhawan in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, as the INDIA bloc prepared to march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding action over the issue and Kumar's resignation.

High Security Ahead of Planned March

High security arrangements have been put in place in central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned march. Barricades have been erected at multiple locations, while entry and exit at certain metro stations are scheduled to remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on October 12 for security reasons.

Security personnel have been deployed near Barakhamba Road and Mandi House, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Delhi Police personnel also stationed in the area.

Opposition Leaders Rally Support

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called on opposition parties, students and civil society organisations to join the march. "12th October, India marches peacefully as one to the Supreme Court. Students, civil society organisations, Opposition parties: Please join us to defend our democracy," Gandhi said.

Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police personnel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers had used violence against students and women during a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He warned that attempts to suppress students and young people would intensify their anger and said the opposition would not be intimidated or back down from the planned march.

KC Venugopal on the Movement's Goal

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal described the agitation as a broader movement to protect democratic values and principles and urged people to participate. "This is not only an agitation, but it has become a movement. This movement is to protect the democratic values and principles of this country. The leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has given a general call to everybody to protect the democracy of our country. People of India will come and join tomorrow," Venugopal told ANI.

Venugopal said the opposition respected the Chief Justice of India's decision not to meet its delegation but remained committed to marching to the Supreme Court. "The CJI has declined to meet us, provided that open avenue for giving a petition to the Supreme Court by hand or a general legal way. We respect that decision, but we are very much for marching to the Supreme Court tomorrow," he said.

CJI Advises Legal Route

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has declined the INDIA bloc leaders' request for a meeting to submit a representation over alleged electoral irregularities, stating that they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice. (ANI)