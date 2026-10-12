Opposition INDIA bloc leaders launched a massive protest march in Delhi against the Election Commission, alleging manipulation and subversion of democracy by the central government. The party plans to approach the Supreme Court with a petition.

Leaders and parliamentarians of the opposition INDIA bloc launched a massive protest march from Connaught Place in central Delhi on Friday, intensifying their agitation against the Election Commission over alleged electoral manipulation and subversion of democratic institutions. The demonstration witnessed high drama and heavy police deployment as opposition leaders marched through the heart of the national capital, accusing the ruling dispensation of suppressing dissent and weaponizing constitutional bodies.

Opposition to Escalate Legal Battle in Supreme Court

Launching a fierce attack on the central government during the march, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal described the Opposition's ongoing agitation as the "biggest andolan" against the poll panel and declared that the party is taking its legal battle to the apex court. "This is the biggest andolan against the Election Commissioner and the election system. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are using the Chief Election Commissioner as their tool to destroy the democracy of this country, to hijack the democracy of the country," Venugopal said.

Emphasizing that the Opposition will fight on both political and legal fronts, he said, "Therefore, for the last one week, we are on the streets. Today also we are going to be on the streets, and we are going to file a petition in the Supreme Court also."

When asked by reporters regarding an appointment with the Chief Justice of India, Venugopal stated, "I don't want to comment on all that now. But anyway, we are going to fight legally also. We are going to the Supreme Court and file a petition there. The Supreme Court, Chief Justice informed us that between 10:00 to 4:00, they are ready to receive our petition; the registry is ready."

Joining the protest, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury condemned the police clampdown and accused the government of acting with impunity despite judicial safeguards. "This is a show of giving them assurance that we are going to fight for them, that we represent them and their voice should be heard here. This brute force here and declaring us unlawful is a clear show of violation of anything that is constitutional and disrespect to the Supreme Court which this government is showing," Chowdhury said. She added, "Despite the Supreme Court's rulings, they have violated and they have named us. You ask about SIR and they filed an FIR. One Gyanesh is more than 'Bharat desh'?"

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We are demanding justice, nothing else. This is for people, for humankind, for justice...We want justice and nothing else."

Jantar Mantar De-notified as Protest Venue

The massive demonstrations unfolded in the backdrop of a significant administrative overhaul, as Jantar Mantar—the historic protest hub in central Delhi—was officially de-notified as a designated venue for demonstrations. According to an official notice, the Delhi Police designated three alternative locations for protests: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and the CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously constituted a high-level committee to review alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to hold demonstrations. Acting on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar was withdrawn as an active demonstration site.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing rallies and demonstrations at the newly designated venues would be notified separately. The order partially modifies the earlier Standing Order dated April 28, 2022. (ANI)