NCP MP Supriya Sule stated the INDIA bloc will peacefully march to the Supreme Court to seek justice, alleging constitutional rights are threatened. The protest is against the Election Commission's functioning, with Rahul Gandhi giving a 'Chalo Dilli' call.

NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said that the INDIA Bloc would peacefully seek justice during its march to the Supreme Court (SC), alleging that the fundamental and constitutional rights of citizens are being threatened. Addressing a press conference, she said, "We will peacefully try to seek justice because what is happening in the country is wrong... Yesterday, three journalists were also taken into custody. This is a democracy, and in a democratic setup, everyone has the fundamental right to speak, move freely, and exercise their constitutional rights; will you snatch that away as well?"

'Chalo Dilli' March Against Election Commission

The remark comes amid the INDIA bloc's planned protest march to the SC against the Election Commission on Monday. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi raised the pitch and gave a clarion call of "Chalo Dilli" on Sunday. The march will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission. The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X, he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli." The LoP, Loksabha announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

High Security in Central Delhi

High Security is in place in Central Delhi; security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed until 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)