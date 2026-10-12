INDIA bloc leaders have mounted a sharp attack on the central government and the poll panel ahead of their protest march to the Supreme Court, asserting that the demonstration aims to protect the democratic and constitutional rights of citizens.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc's scheduled protest march to the Supreme Court against the Election Commission and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, opposition leaders on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the central government and the poll panel, asserting that the demonstration aims to protect the democratic and constitutional rights of citizens.

Expressing resolve to join the agitation, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty stated that the protest would witness widespread public participation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. "Yes, I will be part of that protest. I will be part of that march, and it will be one of the biggest marches that will be led by Mr. Rahul Gandhi and it will be clear that the entire nation is behind us in ensuring that the right to vote is preserved and the Election Commission's credibility is restored," Chakravarty said.

Opposition Questions CJI's Refusal to Meet

Questioning reports regarding the judiciary declining an audience with the opposition, he asked, "Why is the Chief Justice of India refusing to meet the Leader of the Opposition? Isn't the Leader of the Opposition a constitutional post? The Chief Justice of India respects and upholds the Constitution. So why is he refusing to meet? Isn't this about upholding the constitutional ideals of India? So the Chief Justice should meet. Why is he refusing to meet? Under whose instructions?"

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto also stated that while meeting delegations remains the prerogative of the Chief Justice of India, the issue at hand is critical to democratic integrity. "Chief Justice of India, according to reports that you all are telling me, has not accepted meeting the INDIA alliance parties. Well, that is his prerogative. He has the right to decide whom to meet, whom not to meet. But if he had met, he could have probably suggested something. See, the issue is very big," Crasto said.

Concerns Raised Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Raising concerns over electoral roll revisions, Crasto added, "The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) issue has to be dealt with very carefully. And I think the government is not doing what they are supposed to do. So the INDIA alliance, all they are asking for is justice. People are protesting in the country, people are out on the street. Why? Because we are losing our right to vote. These are our fundamental rights. So if you are taking away our fundamental rights, that is against the Constitution, against the democratic process of our country."

'Warning Bell' for BJP, says Congress Leader

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari said that the massive turnout of people for the opposition's demonstration in the national capital serves as a "warning bell" for the ruling dispensation. Tiwari justified the agitation, asserting that an unyielding fight becomes necessary when democratic norms are undermined. "When a government becomes barbaric, when a government turns dictatorial, when a government curbs freedom of expression, and when a government begins dismantling the Constitution, then the battle has to be fought in a manner that achieves your objective," Tiwari said.

The Congress leader claimed that citizens have mobilised of their own accord. "People have arrived, and we have informed them where to go and how to proceed. Given all that, I am very, very pleased to see that people have surged forward spontaneously—on their own and through their own resources—creating this massive sea of people. I believe this serves as a warning bell for the Bharatiya Janata Party; the exit of the Bharatiya Janata Party is certain," he stated.

Haryana MLA Demands Treason Charges for Gyanesh Kumar

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack, Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Vats accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of undermining democratic mandates and levelled severe allegations against Gyanesh Kumar. "The BJP government created a situation like this in the country, where it breaks elected governments. The common person who votes, their votes got stolen. Because of this, today not just the Congress party, but the entire country, the media, the traders, the employees, the farmers of the entire country, every class is troubled by this today, and every class wants accountability," Vats said.

Demanding stringent punitive action, the Congress legislator added, "Stealing it is a massive crime. Gyanesh Kumar is a thief who stole the country's feelings and its voting rights. He should resign and be thrown in jail. Such a person deserves the strictest possible punishment. As you can see, he should also face treason charges. He needs to be charged with treason and given a harsh sentence." (ANI)

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