Thousands of INDIA bloc supporters gathered at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged voter roll deletions and Election Commission bias, defying reports of state-sponsored suppression tactics during their journey to the national capital.

Opposition Stages Landmark Protest at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Sunday described the massive gathering as a "landmark protest," and alleged that party volunteers and supporters faced state-sponsored suppression tactics, including train detentions and highway border blockades, to prevent them from reaching the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Brittas claimed that several party volunteers were stopped at the border, while some were allegedly pulled out of trains and detained. Despite these challenges, he said, a large number of people had gathered at Ramlila Maidan. "It will be a landmark protest; I can tell you that this will upend the political situation now. It's going to be historic because 10 lakh people, despite the heinous tactics of suppression and oppression, have come to Delhi. Last night, I got information that many of our volunteers, comrades, were blocked at the border, and they were pulled out of the train; they were detained. Despite that, large numbers of protesters have gathered in Ramlila. Even before the start, kick-start of the rally, it would be full and overflowing, and entire Delhi would witness a landmark protest in the history of this country," he said.

Leaders Cite Momentum and Unity

Congress MP Imran Masood said members of the INDIA bloc had gathered in response to the call given by Rahul Gandhi, adding that the demonstration had gained momentum. "This is a large-scale demonstration—and, at the call of Rahul Gandhi, members of the entire INDIA alliance have gathered here today. The momentum is building; in fact, the momentum has already been established," Masood said.

CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan said Opposition parties, intellectuals and citizens' organisations had come together for the rally, describing the gathering as a demonstration of public unity. "The INDIA bloc, opposition parties, the intellectuals and the citizens' organisations together, today, are going to conduct a huge rally in Delhi. Already, thousands of these people have reached Ramlila Maidan. So this rally has created a new history of the unity of the people, and this rally will create a new message to the people, to the nation," he said.

Allegations Against Election Commission

Congress MP Jothimani also targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that he would have to leave his post. She alleged that Rahul Gandhi had demonstrated how elections were manipulated and claimed that the Opposition had received massive public support.

Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Maurya said people from across the country had gathered at Ramlila Maidan amid public anger over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. "People from across the country have gathered at Ramlila Maidan today. There is immense public outrage over SIR. Recently, the votes of more than 13 crore people were struck off the electoral rolls. In a democracy, the vote is the public's greatest weapon and source of strength. If anyone attempts to undermine this power, it is only natural for public anger to erupt. If they persist in these actions, I believe this movement will only grow further and expand into something even larger," Maurya said.

Security Measures in the Capital

Meanwhile, thousands of opposition leaders and party cadres from across the INDIA bloc assembled at Ramlila Maidan to register a protest against alleged voter roll deletions and institutional bias under the current Election Commission leadership. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed across Central and New Delhi to manage the two political events. (ANI)

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