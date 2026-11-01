Kerala DGP orders a probe after CCTV footage revealed a Congress leader allegedly trespassing into Adoor police station and confronting an accused held in custody, sparking serious concerns over security lapses at the police facility.

DGP Initiates Investigation Into Adoor Police Station Incident

Keralam State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar on Sunday has sought a report from the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police (SP) over the incident in which Congress leader Sreenadevi Kunjamma allegedly trespassed into Adoor police station and spoke to an accused held in the lock-up.

Keralam State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar says, "The assault by Youth Congress workers on an accused in custody at Adoor Police Station is a serious matter. A report has been sought from the Pathanamthitta SP. Any lapses on the part of the police will be seriously investigated. It is normal for public representatives to visit a police station, but we will also examine whether anything happened beyond that."

Details Regarding the Investigation and CCTV Evidence

The DGP has sought details regarding the clash outside the station and the circumstances under which the accused was allowed to speak to the Congress leader. The intervention comes after CCTV footage of the July 11 incident surfaced. Chandrasekhar will decide whether there was any lapse after receiving the report. He said it was normal for elected representatives to visit police stations, but the department would examine whether anything beyond that had taken place.

Circumstances of the Alleged Vandalism

CCTV footage of the alleged vandalism by Congress workers led by Sreenadevi Kunjamma, a member of the Pathanamthitta District Panchayat, at Adoor police station has emerged. The footage was released following an application under the Right to Information Act.

The incident occurred when police brought YouTuber Rajan Joseph to the station after arresting him. He was arrested following a complaint that he had circulated a defamatory video about Kunjamma on social media.

Dramatic scenes unfolded while police were bringing Joseph, who had been taken into custody from Ernakulam, to Adoor police station. The CCTV footage shows Congress workers stopping the police jeep and attempting to attack Joseph, as well as workers allegedly forcing their way into the police station. Congress leader Fenny Nainan and other party workers were also present at the scene along with Kunjamma.