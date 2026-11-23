Congress and SP leaders held their first meeting in New Delhi to negotiate seat-sharing for the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Talks center on candidate winnability, while the BJP dismissed the alliance's potential impact on the upcoming polls.

SP and Congress Leaders Meet to Discuss Uttar Pradesh Seat Sharing

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, along with senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, arrived at the residence of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari in New Delhi on Monday ahead of seat-sharing discussions between the two parties for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Masood expressed confidence that the discussions would proceed smoothly. "Everything will go smoothly," he told ANI. On the BJP's slogan 'Radhe Radhe Kamal Khila De', he said, "First Lord Ram was displeased, and now Lord Krishna is displeased." On the discussions, Masood said, "Discussions will take place inside." He also took a swipe at the BJP over its lotus symbol, saying, "Let the BJP say what they want; their lotus is always blooming. Until now, the Election Commission was the one making the lotus bloom. Now the Election Commission is under pressure; let’s see what happens..."

SP MP Rajeev Rai said the meeting would begin at noon at Tiwari's residence and that the discussions would focus on individual constituencies. "The meeting will start at 12 o'clock. It will be at the residence of respected Pramod Tiwari ji. The seating arrangement will be seat by seat, with both sides sitting together to discuss each seat individually. Both parties' leadership is very clear that they have to defeat the BJP. We will make decisions with that mindset. The talks are just beginning, so let's see what happens next," Rai told ANI.

Emphasising candidate winnability as the key criterion for seat allocation, Rai said both parties would assess the strength of potential candidates in their respective constituencies before arriving at a consensus.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak criticised the proposed SP-Congress alliance, asserting that it would fail to challenge the BJP in the state. "Look, in Uttar Pradesh, any alliance including the Congress and Samajwadi Party. Whether it is Owaisi ji's alliance or the Congress-led alliance, they will prove to be a massive failure. The Bharatiya Janata Party will return for the third time with a resounding majority," Pathak said in Lucknow.

The two-day discussions between the SP and Congress are scheduled to continue on November 23 and 24, with senior leaders from both parties participating. The meeting is the first round of discussions between the two parties on seat-sharing for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.