UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the INDIA bloc for opposing the new VB-G RAM-G Act. He claimed the opposition is worried that the transparent legislation will expose their past 'misdeeds' and plundering of the nation's resources.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp criticism of the INDIA bloc over its opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM-G) Act, asserting that their past misdeeds would come to light if they supported the legislation. Describing the Act as a significant initiative, the Chief Minister said it is set to become a landmark reform for India's rural economy. He added that the press conference was convened because those who had allegedly plundered the nation's resources for years are now anxious about being exposed.

INDIA Bloc Anxious About Exposure: CM Yogi

"Our press conference today is about the important steps taken by the Prime Minister during the recent winter session of Parliament... A significant act has been passed in this regard, known as the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. This act is poised to be a landmark in India's rural development landscape. The need for this press conference arises because those who have plundered the country's resources for a long time, forcing the poor to starve and the youth to migrate and suffer the pangs of unemployment, are now worried that if they support such reforms and this transparent approach to rural development and the vision of a developed India, their misdeeds will be exposed," CM Yogi said while addressing a press conference.

Act as Foundation for Developed India

He stressed that the VB G RAM-G act will be the foundation of a new India, adding that the goal of a developed India can only be realised when the states are developed, which can be achieved when its fundamental unit, the village, develops. CM Yogi stated that when the rural economy is empowered, and workers are ensured social security and respect, the vision of a developed India will advance.

"This (VB-G RAM G Act) will form the foundation of a developed India. The goal of a developed India can only be realised when the states are developed. States will develop when our fundamental unit, the village, develops. When we empower the rural economy, when our farmers become self-reliant, and when workers are ensured social security and respect, then the vision of a developed India will move forward. I welcome this and express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh," CM Yogi added.

Opposition 'Supporting Old Corrupt Practices'

The Uttar Pradesh CM also expressed surprise that the INDIA bloc, which is opposing the VB G RAM-G act, should have expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi; however, they are supporting their own old corrupt practices.

"The Congress party and their INDIA alliance are raising several questions regarding this important act (VB-G RAM G Act). It is surprising that instead of supporting and welcoming this crucial step taken in the interest of the country, the workers, the farmers, and the development of villages, a step for which the INDIA alliance should express gratitude to the Prime Minister and the NDA, they are openly supporting their old corrupt practices. If we look at the features of the VB-G RAM G Act, it is a significant act passed to ensure a transparent process, create employment opportunities, provide guarantees, and build permanent assets in rural areas, thereby increasing rural infrastructure," CM Yogi said.

About the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025

On December 21 2025, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which replaced MGNREGA. The new Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat. (ANI)