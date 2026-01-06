Piyush Goyal slammed the TN govt for its 'anti-Hindu mindset' after the Madras HC upheld an order to light a lamp at Tirupparankundram temple. He linked the state's opposition to Udhayanidhi Stalin's earlier call to eradicate Sanatana Dharma.

Expressing satisfaction over the Madras High Court's verdict, which upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in Tirupparankundram temple, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of berating, deriding and attacking Sanatan Dharma.

Goyal Accuses DMK of 'Anti-Hindu Mindset'

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Goyal stated that Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin made an audacious and reprehensible demand to eradicate Sanatana Dharma itself in September 2023. He added that a few months later, the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram Hill associated with Lord Kartikeya and Bhagwan Murgan was prohibited. "It is not a mere coincidence that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the DMK have consistently berated, derided and attacked Sanatan Dharma. On 2nd September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin made an audacious and reprehensible demand for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma itself and for the first time, a few months after that the lighting of the lamp on the Thiruparankundram Hill associated with Lord Kartikeya, Bhagwan Murgan, was prevented," he said.

Goyal said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the High Court of Tamil Nadu gave justice to the devotees of this very old and ancient temple atop the Tirupparankundram hills, where Lord Murugan resides. "It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that the High Court of Tamil Nadu, in a Division Bench order passed today, has given justice to the devotees of this very old and ancient temple atop the Tirupparankundram hills, where Lord Murugan resides. For centuries, lamps have been lit in reverence of Lord Kartikeya, and for centuries, Hindu dharma has celebrated the Lord and carried out this practice of lighting a lamp. This year, it was expected to be lit on December 4, 2025," he said.

Goyal asserted that this coincidence should not be overlooked, noting that the state government did not permit the traditions to be observed in 2024 either. He added that the devotees went to the court against the Tamil Nadu government's decision and on December 1, 2025, a judgment was delivered by Justice Swaminathan, who permitted, through his judgment, to continuation of the practice of lighting the lamp. Highlighting DMK's "anti-Hindu" mindset, Goyal added that it was regrettable that the state government went on appeal against the judge's order, clearly reflecting a bias against Hindu dharma and Sanatana dharma. "This coincidence should not be missed. They did not allow the celebrations and the tradition to be carried out on 24 also. The devotees went to the court for justice and justice was delivered by Justice Swaminathan, who permitted, through his judgment on December 1, 2025, to continue the practice of lighting the lamp...It is extremely unfortunate that the state government went on appeal against the judge's order, clearly reflecting a bias against Hindu dharma, against Sanatana dharma, clearly reflecting an anti-Hindu mindset. In fact, showing the hatred that Mr Stalin, his son and the DMK party and their friends in the INDI alliance," Goyal added.

Madras HC Upholds Order

Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld Justice GR Swaminathan's order regarding the lighting of lamps on the "Deepathoon" in Tirupparankundram temple. (ANI)