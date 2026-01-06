Pinkcity Infrastructure has accused Jaipur civic bodies of ignoring illegal commercial construction and encroachment on government land in Chimanpura. The firm alleges a 'systemic collapse' as third parties operate on land surrendered for residential use.

Alleging brazen violations of land laws and a "systemic collapse of enforcement," Pinkcity Infrastructure Private Limited has approached the Vigilance Commissioner of Jaipur Nagar Nigam, accusing civic and planning authorities of turning a blind eye to illegal commercial activities and large-scale encroachment on government land surrendered under Section 90-B of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act in Village Chimanpura, Tehsil Sanganer. In a sharply worded representation addressed to multiple senior officials including the Vigilance Commissioner, the Additional Chief Secretary (Housing and Urban Development), the District Collector, and top officials of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and Jaipur Nagar Nigam (Greater) the company has alleged that prime land meant for planned residential development has been "virtually hijacked" by unauthorised commercial establishments, with enforcement agencies allegedly remaining mute spectators for years.

Allegations of Illegal Occupation and Statutory Violations

According to the complaint, illegal commercial constructions and businesses are operating across several khasra numbers in Village Chimanpura under Patwar Circle Bhankrota. These land parcels, the company stated, were surrendered to the JDA under Section 90-B for regulated residential development in line with statutory provisions and the city's planning framework.

The complainant stated that after acquiring a substantial share of the land through registered sale deeds in March 2005, it executed a surrender deed under Section 90-B(3) of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956. The surrender was accepted by the authorities, and khatedari rights were transferred in favour of the JDA. Under Section 90-B(6), only the surrendering party is legally entitled to undertake development in accordance with approved plans and applicable bylaws. "Despite this clear statutory position, third parties have allegedly occupied the land, raised illegal structures, and are running commercial operations with impunity," the representation said, asserting that no other entity is permitted to carry out construction or commercial use on the subject land.

Wider Implications: Financial Loss and Public Safety Risks

The firm further alleged that the unchecked proliferation of unauthorised businesses has caused significant loss to the public exchequer, as encroachers exploit public land for private profit without paying lease charges, rent, or applicable taxes. Such violations, it warned, are distorting Jaipur's urban planning framework and setting a dangerous precedent for encroachments on government land across the city.

Beyond questions of legality, the complaint flagged serious public safety and civic risks. It is alleged that illegal construction routinely violates building codes, fire safety regulations, and sanitation standards, creating conditions that increase the risk of accidents, health hazards, and structural collapse. The blocking of natural drainage channels by encroachments has also allegedly aggravated waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon, affecting residents and civic infrastructure alike.

Legal Precedents and State Agency Complicity

Citing judicial precedents, including Supreme Court and High Court rulings, the company argued that the regularisation of illegal constructions is an exception, not the rule. It further claimed that extending electricity and water connections to encroachers is "completely illegal and without jurisdiction," amounting to tacit encouragement of land grabbing by state agencies themselves.

Fire Safety Hazards Highlighted

Fire safety experts have cautioned that commercial establishments such as restaurants and tyre shops are high-risk due to the presence of flammable materials. Such units, they note, require prior fire safety no-objection certificates, periodic inspections, adequate fire-fighting equipment, and unobstructed access for emergency services. Operating without these safeguards is not a mere procedural lapse but a grave public safety hazard.

Demands for Urgent Intervention and Inquiry

Seeking urgent intervention, Pinkcity Infrastructure has demanded a vigilance inquiry, the immediate removal of encroachments, and the fixing of responsibility on officials allegedly guilty of dereliction of duty. Copies of the complaint have been forwarded to senior state and municipal authorities, with a warning that continued inaction would further erode public trust in urban governance and the enforcement of land laws in Jaipur. (ANI)