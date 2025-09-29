India and Bhutan will soon be connected by rail for the first time, with two projects worth Rs 4,033 crore linking Assam’s Kokrajhar to Gelephu and West Bengal’s Banarhat to Samtse. The MoU will be signed in New Delhi.

India and Bhutan are set to be connected by rail for the first time, marking a new milestone in their friendship. On Monday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced two cross-border railway projects with a total outlay of Rs 4,033 crore. The projects will connect Assam’s Kokrajhar to Gelephu in Bhutan and West Bengal’s Banarhat to Samtse. These will become Bhutan’s first-ever railway lines, linking the Himalayan nation with India’s vast rail network.

Two cities to be connected in Bhutan

According to the Railway Minister, the projects focus on two important Bhutanese cities. Gelephu, which is being developed as a 'mindfulness city', will connect with Kokrajhar in Assam. Samtse, known as an industrial hub, will link to Banarhat in West Bengal.

Vaishnaw explained that by building around 70 km of new tracks, Bhutan will gain access to India’s 150,000 km-long railway network. “This demonstrates the significant advantage of the network effect,” he said.

Project details and investment

The total length of the railway network under this project will be about 90 km. Out of this, the Banarhat-Samtse stretch will cover 16 km, while the Kokrajhar–Gelephu line will form the larger portion.

The projects have been given the status of 'Special Railway Project', which means land acquisition and construction will move quickly once final approvals are in place. The Indian government will provide the entire investment.

Boost to Bhutan’s economy

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed that seamless connectivity is essential for Bhutan’s economic growth. India is Bhutan’s largest trading partner, and most of Bhutan’s exports and imports already move through Indian ports. The new rail links will make trade faster, smoother, and cheaper. “Rail connectivity will give Bhutan better access to the global market, while also making travel easier for its people,” Misri said.

In a press conference, Misri said, "There is a major new initiative between India and Bhutan on the establishment of rail connectivity between our two countries... India and Bhutan share a relationship of exceptional trust, mutual respect and understanding. This is a relationship that is rooted in cultural and civilizational ties, extensive people-to-people relations and our shared developmental and security interests. These ties are reflected in very close contact at the highest levels. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan last year in March 2024, he was conferred the Order of the Druk Yalpo, which is the highest civilian award of Bhutan. His Majesty, the King of Bhutan and the Prime Minister of Bhutan have been visiting India regularly. His Majesty the King was here earlier to attend Mahakumbh, and, the Prime Minister was here just a few weeks ago to attend the consecration of the Bhutanese temple in Rajgir…"

"The Government of India has been Bhutan's largest provider of developmental assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, especially in the areas of infrastructure and the overall economic development of the country. For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan, which runs from 2024 to 2029, the Government of India has committed support of Rs 10,000 crores, which covers project-wide assistance, high-impact community development projects, the economic stimulus program and a program grant. And this quantum constitutes a 100 % increase over the 12th five-year plan figures," he added.

Strengthening bilateral relations

Both leaders highlighted the deep trust and friendship between India and Bhutan. Misri said, “This relationship is rooted in cultural and civilizational ties, extensive people-to-people relations, and our shared developmental and security interests.”

India has long been a key partner in Bhutan’s development. For Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2024-2029), India has already committed Rs 10,000 crore in support, double the amount from the previous plan. This funding covers large projects, local development schemes, and an economic stimulus program.

Agreement to be signed

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed later in New Delhi during the Bhutanese Foreign Secretary’s visit. This will formally launch the two projects, which were first discussed in March 2024 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan.

These projects not only promise better trade and connectivity but also reflect the close bond between the two countries. For Bhutan, this will be a new beginning in transportation, and for India, it is another step in strengthening ties with a trusted neighbour.

(With agency inputs)