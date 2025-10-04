The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created a history once again by building the World’s highest motorable road at an altitude of 19,400 feet at Mig La Pass in Ladakh.

New Delhi: In a significant feat of engineering marvel and endurance in challenging terrains, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has created a history once again by building the World’s highest motorable road at an altitude of 19,400 feet at Mig La Pass in Ladakh. This new road, part of strategic Likaru-Mig La-Fukche axis, the BRO has broken its own record of constructing the road at an altitude of 19,300-feet at Umling La in the same region in 2021.

This vital road at Mig La Pass – connecting Likaru village and Fukche airfield, aims to provide connectivity to the military outpost of Fukche, situated just three kilometers from the contentious Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

A defence expert said that the Mig La road has not only set a new global benchmark but also significantly enhanced India’s military and civilian connectivity in the sensitive border regions near the Line of Actual Control, bordering China.

“Constructing a road at this height is not just a technological challenge but a symbol of national will and commitment to infrastructure development in remote areas,” DG BRO Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan had said earlier.

Importance of Mig La Pass

In 2008, India reactivated an airstrip at Fukche, positioned at an elevation of 13,000 feet, which had been unused since the 1962 India-China War, provoking concerns from China.

“The newly built Likaru–Mig La–Fukche road holds immense strategic significance as the third vital axis from Hanle to Fukche, while also boosting tourism in Ladakh and upliftment of India’s First Villages. A shining testament to the indomitable spirit, engineering excellence & unwavering dedication of the BRO in Nation Building,” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Mig La pass project is a part of India's larger effort to boost border infrastructure for strategic mobility, logistics support, and local development.

It is expected to facilitate faster troop deployment and also improve access for locals and tourists in the Changthang region.

An official said that infrastructure development in such harsh and tough terrain is extremely challenging. During the winter, the temperature dips to -40 degrees and the oxygen level at this altitude is almost 50 percent less than at normal places.

“The BRO has achieved the feat due to the grit and resilience of its personnel who work in treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions.”