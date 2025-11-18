The India-Australia Roundtable concluded, marking a milestone in bilateral cooperation for nursing. India highlighted major reforms, including 157 new nursing colleges and the NNMC Act 2023, to align its nursing workforce with global standards.

The two-day India-Australia Roundtable on Strengthening the Nursing Workforce concluded today in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation to enhance nursing education, leadership, and global health preparedness. The event was jointly convened by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with Jhpiego and Edith Cowan University, Australia, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Government's Commitment to Nursing Transformation

Delivering the keynote address, Akanksha Ranjan, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, underscored the Government of India's unwavering commitment to transforming the nursing landscape. She highlighted the recent approval of 157 new Government Nursing Colleges co-located with existing medical colleges, a move designed to provide students with early and sustained clinical exposure. Ranjan emphasized that this transformation is being driven by progressive policy frameworks such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, which has introduced digital integration, competency-based learning, and multidisciplinary approaches into nursing curricula. With 6,000 hours of structured training now embedded in the program, India's nursing graduates are being equipped to meet global standards of care. She also spotlighted the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) Act, 2023, as a landmark reform that modernizes the regulatory architecture of nursing education and practice. The Act ensures standardized quality, transparent governance, and future-ready training systems to meet both national and international health demands.

Collaborative Spirit and Future Outlook

In her Vote of Thanks, Dr. Deepika C. Khakha, Nursing Advisor, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare expressed heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders, including Union Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Additional Secretary (Medical Education), Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Vinod Kotwal, the Jhpiego India team, Australian delegates, and Edith Cowan University. She lauded the spirit of collaboration, stating, "The world is a global village, united we stand stronger. When we learn from each other's experiences, we grow together." She highlighted that the students of today are the workforce of tomorrow, and such platforms play a vital role in equipping them with the knowledge and leadership needed to meet future health challenges. Dr. Khakha reaffirmed that continued partnership and mutual learning between India and Australia will accelerate the development of a competent, compassionate, and globally aligned nursing workforce.

The roundtable brought together senior officials, nursing leaders, academicians, and development partners to chart actionable strategies for faculty development, competency enhancement, and governance reforms across India's nursing ecosystem, ministry said. (ANI)