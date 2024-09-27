K9 Vajra, Dhanush gun system, Sarang & more: Indian Army's major artillery enhancement plans REVEALED

To enhance its artillery firepower, the Indian Army plans to induct additional regiments of ultra-light howitzers, the K9 Vajra self-propelled gun system, the Dhanush gun system, and the Sarang system in the near future.

Talking to reporters in Delhi, the director general of Artillery, Lt Gen Adosh Kumar said, "We have purchased a number of 155-mm caliber gun systems like ultra-light howitzer (ULH), K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun system, Dhanush and Sharang. More regiments of K9, Dhanush and Sarang to be inducted soon.”

The defence ministry has approved the necessity for a repeat order of 100 K9 gun systems.

“We are also looking at more different types of 155-mm gun systems and the procurement process of all these gun systems is happening concurrently. We have already got the acceptance of necessity (AoN) approval for the gun systems whether it is artillery system or towed gun system (TGS) or advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) or mounted gun systems (MGS)," he added.

Regarding the ATAGS, Lt Gen Kumar stated that the trials have concluded, and "the contract will be signed soon," noting that trials for other gun systems are expected to take place as early as 2025.

He also mentioned that trials for the towed and mounted gun systems are set to begin in 2025.

Regarding the rocket systems, the Artillery DG stated, "Pinaka has achieved glory in all the exercises. It’s a success story of our DRDO. We have fully supported them. More and more improvements in terms of range and ammunition are happening in the Pinaka system. We are looking for more ranges like 120-km, 300-km and beyond.”

Additionally, he indicated that the Army is seeking a hypersonic missile system capable of reaching speeds of Mach 8.

“We have missile systems in our inventory but we are looking at greater ranges of missile systems. The research and development for hypersonic missile systems are going on," he said.

He further noted that the Army is focused on enhancing the range of ammunition while also exploring precision-guided munitions.

In response to a query about the artillery's mediumisation plan, Lt Gen Adosh Kumar stated, "As far as mediumisation is concerned, we have a plan as where are we going in 2027, we have a plan that where we going in 2027 and we are also have a plan for 2042. This mediumisation I am sure it will happen."

“I am hopeful that the mediumisation, whatever the timelines we have set for ourselves, will be able to minimize 100 per cent of our arty in the earlier timelines because the ecosystem is fast changing as what is the requirements of the Regiment of Artillery,” he added.

It is important to note that the Army aims to transition its entire artillery to medium 155-mm gun systems by 2042.

