Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India and US hold consular dialogue; collaboration on extradition among top agenda

    India and the United States recently held their 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue in Delhi to strengthen people-to-people ties and cooperation across consular issues. Discussions included extradition, student and professional mobility, safe migration, and visa processing improvements.

    India and US hold consular dialogue; collaboration on extradition among top agenda
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    India and the United States convened their 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue in Delhi on Friday, aimed at enhancing people-to-people ties and cooperation across various consular issues of mutual interest. Leading the Indian delegation was Joint Secretary (Consular Passport Visa) KJ Srinivasa, while Ambassador Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the United States Department of State, headed the US team.

    During the dialogue, both sides explored avenues to strengthen collaboration on extradition, facilitate mobility for students and professionals, ensure safe and legal migration, protect vulnerable women and children, and facilitate smooth travel for their nationals. They also welcomed the launch of a H1B visa pilot program in the US, designed to expedite the renewal process for certain visa categories, as a proactive measure to bolster connections between the people of both countries. The program is set to conclude within a couple of days.

    United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted significant improvements in visa processing, including a 75% reduction in wait times for visitor visas last year. The US granted 1.40 lakh student visas and issued 2.55 lakh work visas, with overall visa issuances for Indians surpassing 10 lakh.

    Ambassador Rena Bitter expressed optimism about further reducing wait times in the months ahead. She is currently on an 8-day visit to India and Qatar, commencing on February 19, during which she engaged with consulate staff in Chennai and Mumbai. In Qatar, she will observe the consular teams' operations. The next Consular Dialogue is scheduled to take place in the US next year.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Mastermind of Haldwani violence Abdul Malik arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi snt

    BREAKING: Mastermind of Haldwani violence Abdul Malik arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi

    UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-test in six months orders Yogi government gcw

    UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-test in six months

    MP Anantkumar Hegde should undergo 'psychiatric evaluation': Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde should undergo psychiatric evaluation: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

    Kerala: Embarrassment for Congress as top leader abuses during press meet (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Embarrassment for Congress as top leader abuses during press meet (WATCH)

    Three newly-enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024: Govt notification

    3 newly-enacted criminal laws will come into effect from July 1, 2024: Govt

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Mastermind of Haldwani violence Abdul Malik arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi snt

    BREAKING: Mastermind of Haldwani violence Abdul Malik arrested by Uttarakhand police in Delhi

    UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-test in six months orders Yogi government gcw

    UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023 cancelled, re-test in six months

    MP Anantkumar Hegde should undergo 'psychiatric evaluation': Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde should undergo psychiatric evaluation: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

    Made so many mistakes in...,' Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Read on ATG

    'Made so many mistakes in...,' Aamir Khan opens up on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Read on

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jaiswal joins elite club as 5th Indian to amass 600 or more runs in a Test series snt

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jaiswal joins elite club as 5th Indian to amass 600 or more runs in a Test series

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon