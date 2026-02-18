CPRG hosted a summit on 'Data for Development' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Experts discussed democratizing data and AI tools, building local models, and shifting the Global South from AI consumers to creators for a self-shaped digital future.

Data for Development: Shaping the Global South's Digital Future

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) hosted a main summit event entitled "Data for Development: Building AI in the Global South" at Bharat Mandapam, as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The dialogue brought together leading academicians and experts. The panel explored how improving access to data and AI tools, strengthening local model development, and moving from being consumers to creators of AI can help countries in the Global South shape their own digital futures. They also highlighted the importance of ethical design and sustainable infrastructure as digital capacity expands. The discussion reflected the broader priorities of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dr. Ramanand, Director, CPRG said that "Accessibility of data and AI tools is a crucial question not only in the Global South but also the Global North. Therefore, we must focus on democratizing them for all communities across the world. Director, CPRG also stressed making data accessible not only for India but across the world. He also stressed to make data policy more transparent."

Prof. Alok Kumar Rai, Director, IIM Calcutta, said, "We need to move beyond seeing AI only from the consumption side. With the talent and demographic strength we have, India must focus on becoming creators of AI, not just users."

Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General, National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, added, "Greater access to quality data enables the development of locally relevant AI models, helping strengthen the economy and keeping innovation and value rooted in the country."

Prof. Shalabh, Department of Mathematics & Statistics, IIT Kanpur emphasised that AI must be built with ethics at its core, and that sustainability and responsible infrastructure planning are essential as India expands its digital capacity.

The session also included a brief screening offering a preview of CPRG's upcoming report on emerging opportunities in AI and data services, highlighting India's potential in this rapidly growing sector.

Focus on AI in School Education

The day also included a roundtable discussion on AI in school education held at the India International Centre. The roundtable brought together school principals, education leaders, ed-tech representatives and policy experts to reflect on how AI is being introduced in classrooms and school systems, and how it can be adopted in practical and responsible ways that support teaching and learning.

CPRG's Broader Engagement in AI Policy

The event forms part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies are reshaping governance and public institutions.

In the lead-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG organised a series of pre-summit engagements across India and internationally, bringing together policymakers, researchers and practitioners to examine questions of AI governance and institutional preparedness.

During the Summit, CPRG is convening multiple main summit dialogues to contribute to the ongoing conversation on responsible AI and technology policy. As part of this broader engagement, CPRG also hosted the second edition of its flagship PadhAI Conclave on AI in education, continuing its focus on implementation and institutional reform within the sector.