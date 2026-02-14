NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal reviewed preparations for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, stating the council is ready to welcome delegates by presenting a safe, smart, and clean capital city, inspired by PM Modi's vision.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a technologically empowered and developed India, Vice Chairperson, NDMC, Kuljeet Singh Chahal conducted an on-ground review of the preparations underway in the NDMC area for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, taking place February 16-20. He stated that NDMC is fully prepared to welcome global delegates and will present a safe, smart, and clean capital city, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chahal said that NDMC is working in alignment with the Summit's theme "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya", which means Welfare for All, Happiness for All. The theme is based on three guiding principles, People, Planet, and Progress, and NDMC is implementing these values across all its initiatives to create a smart, inclusive, and future-ready capital.

Integrated Command Centre: The City's 'Third Eye'

The review began at the NDMC Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which Chahal termed the "third eye of the city" during the Summit. He informed that the ICCC integrates 333 NDMC CCTV cameras, 183 Delhi Police cameras, and 214 PWD cameras for round-the-clock monitoring. NDMC is coordinating closely with the Delhi Traffic Police, with a dedicated traffic helpline established at the control room

Senior Delhi Police officers, Deepak Purohit, Joint Commissioner, New Delhi Range; Hukmaram, Additional DCP, New Delhi; Devesh Kumar Mahla, Deputy Commissioner, New Delhi District; and D.K. Gupta, Additional CP, Traffic Zone-II, along with senior NDMC officials including Rakesh Kumar, Secretary; H.P. Singh, Chief Engineer; Dr. Shakuntala Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (Health); Dabas, Director (Horticulture); Radha Kishan, Director (Public Relations) and other officers were also present during the inspection.

Chahal stated that through the CCTV network, various NDMC services and civic operations are continuously monitored for prompt resolution, as per the release.

Technology-Driven Civic Services

He further informed that all sanitation and service vehicles are being tracked through *GPS, including **959 RFID-enabled bins, 10 jetting machines, 12 mechanical road sweepers, 8 anti-smog guns, and 14 water tankers. Each vehicle's route, distance, and activity are monitored, and alerts are generated if any vehicle exits NDMC limits. Ninety-nine hot spots have been identified at hotels, markets, and high-footfall areas, where garbage is collected multiple times daily.

For environmental safety, 20 air quality sensors* have been installed across the NDMC area, monitoring 6 to 8 parameters and generating alerts for concerned departments in case of any abnormality.

Centralised Complaint Management

All complaints received through the NDMC 311 App, phone calls, and websites are centrally monitored at the ICCC and automatically routed to the relevant officers, with real-time status updates provided to citizens.

He added that 24x7 staffing has been deployed at the ICCC, including Directors, Joint Directors, Nodal Officers, and representatives from all concerned departments.

City Beautification and Infrastructure Upgrades

After reviewing the Command & Control Centre, Chahal inspected various on-ground arrangements across the NDMC area. He said that a large-scale beautification drive is underway, with over 15,000 decorative plants, 4,000 hanging baskets, 15 floral boards, and 23 floral fountains* being installed. A Tulip Festival at Shanti Path will also be organised during the Summit.

All *41 major roads* are being upgraded with new signage, road markings, footpaths, street lighting, and safety devices, while prominent buildings and junctions are being specially illuminated. For sanitation, 41 critical roads are under 24x7 monitoring, supported by mechanised sweeping, night-time garbage lifting, active transfer stations, and a strict zero-accumulation policy, the release noted.

During the field inspection, Chahal, along with departmental heads, covered Palika Kendra, Tolstoy Marg, Janpath, Windsor Roundabout, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Akbar Road, Prime Minister's Roundabout, Teen Murti Roundabout, MTC Road and Sardar Patel Marg up to PSOI.

AI Summit: A Milestone for India's Global Leadership

Chahal stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Artificial Intelligence has emerged not just as a technology but as a strong pillar of the global economy, innovation, and employment generation. Through the India AI Impact Summit 2026, India will showcase its technological capabilities and global leadership.

He said that this Summit is among the most significant global events of its kind ever held in a developing nation and will mark a milestone in India's journey toward global leadership in AI.

Chahal appreciated the Chairperson, Secretary, Financial Advisor, and all NDMC officers, engineers, and field staff for their tireless efforts, stating that they are working day and night to prepare the capital for the Summit. He expressed confidence that NDMC will present a clean, safe, beautiful, and smart capital city to the world in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi .