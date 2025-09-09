India’s Embassy in Kathmandu advised nationals to defer travel amid escalating Gen Z protests in Nepal, citing curfews, social media bans, and unrest. IndiGo suspended all flights as Kathmandu airport remains closed.

Kathmandu [Nepal]: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The India embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.

Sharing a post on X, the India Embassy wrote, “All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134.”

Further, the Ministry of External Affairs advised nationals to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution.

"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from the Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers: +977 - 980 860 2881 ( WhatsApp call also) +977 - 981 032 6134 ( WhatsApp call also )," the ministry added.

IndiGo also issued an advisory, saying that the airline has suspended all flights to and from Kathmandu following the closure of the airport due to the prevailing situation in the Nepali capital.

"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," the post said.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," the post added.

The advisory comes amid unprecedented protests led by Gen Z youths, who have been demanding accountability over corruption, government restrictions, and alleged police misconduct. Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Nepal's Gen Z protest is a widespread movement led by young people, primarily students, to demand accountability and transparency from the government. The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

The "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fueled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.

Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest.