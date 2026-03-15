Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir welcomed the assembly poll dates for four states and one UT. He urged the Election Commission to ensure fair and inclusive elections and demanded that no valid voter be left out, especially in West Bengal.

Congress Welcomes Poll Dates, Urges Fairness

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission's announcement of assembly poll dates for four states and one Union Territory. He urged the Commission to ensure that no valid voter is left out and emphasised that elections should remain a fair and inclusive democratic exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, Mir said, "India is known all over the world for democracy and elections. The elections here are always celebrated like a festival. Elections are to be held in 5 states. Elections will be held in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. For West Bengal, we demanded that elections be held in a single phase."

"It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure fair elections, and for that, they have announced elections in 2 phases in West Bengal... This date could have been pushed even further... We demand that not a single valid voter in West Bengal is left out," he said.

Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase.

Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

CEC Urges Enthusiastic Participation

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically.

The CEC made a special appeal to young and first-time voters, saying, "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)