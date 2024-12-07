India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number

The Indian government has issued an advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Syria due to the ongoing violence in the country.

India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

The Indian government has issued an advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Syria due to the ongoing violence in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also advised Indians currently residing in Syria to stay in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for assistance and updates.

The warning comes as Islamist rebels nearly seized control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday, following their recent capture of large parts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city. The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands of residents to flee Homs in search of safety.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA said.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.

"Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it said.

Following developments in Syria: India

As Islamist-led rebels continue to make advances in Syria, India announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Arab republic.

On Thursday, the rebels nearly seized control of the central Syrian city of Homs, following their capture of significant parts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands of people to flee Homs in search of safety.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Bihar Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format AJR

Bihar: Lathi-charge on protestors in Patna as BPSC aspirants demand fair exam format

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH] anr

Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: 3 children beaten, forced to chant religious slogans in Ratlam [WATCH]

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 683 December 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja body during Tahsildar-led examination anr

Kerala: Signs of abuse found on newlywed woman Induja's body during Tahsildar-led examination; Report

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist? Bollywood and Nita Ambani favourite gcw

Who is Dolly Jain, the famous saree drape artist?

5 morning habits Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears by for positive change gcw

5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal kerala govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract anr

Kochi Smart City project row: Documents reveal govt lapses; No deadline for project completion in contract

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount gcw

Mahindra Bolero clearance sale! You get upto Rs 1.20 lakh discount

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon