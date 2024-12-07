India advises citizens to avoid travel to Syria amid ongoing violence, issues emergency helpline number

The Indian government has issued an advisory urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Syria due to the ongoing violence in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also advised Indians currently residing in Syria to stay in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Damascus for assistance and updates.

The warning comes as Islamist rebels nearly seized control of the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday, following their recent capture of large parts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city. The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands of residents to flee Homs in search of safety.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA said.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates.

"Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it said.

Following developments in Syria: India

As Islamist-led rebels continue to make advances in Syria, India announced on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation in the Arab republic.

On Thursday, the rebels nearly seized control of the central Syrian city of Homs, following their capture of significant parts of Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

The escalating conflict has forced tens of thousands of people to flee Homs in search of safety.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation. There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Our mission remains in close contact with our nationals for their safety and security," he added.

