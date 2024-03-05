Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jharkhand horror continues: Stage performer alleges gangrape in Palamu days after Spanish tourist attack

    The 21-year-old survivor, a resident of Chhattisgarh, had come to Palamu to perform in an orchestra event. Orchestra shows are prevalent in small Indian towns, featuring singers, musicians, and sometimes dancers.

    In a distressing incident following the alleged gangrape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand, a stage performer in Palamu district has accused three men of spiking her drink and subjecting her to sexual assault. Two of the accused have been arrested, while one remains at large.

    The 21-year-old survivor, a resident of Chhattisgarh, had come to Palamu to perform in an orchestra event. Orchestra shows are prevalent in small Indian towns, featuring singers, musicians, and sometimes dancers.

    The survivor mentioned that Golu, one of the accused, who runs an orchestra group in Palamu, had invited her and her sister for a performance at a wedding. Despite the cancellation of the event, the sisters were taken to Golu's home.

    Following the alleged spiking of her drink, the survivor claimed to have been repeatedly raped by Golu and two others while in an intoxicated but conscious state.

    This incident comes in the wake of the shocking violence against a Spanish couple in Jharkhand, where the woman alleged that they were gangraped while staying in a tent. In the Palamu case, at least seven individuals were reportedly involved.

    The survivor is currently recovering in a government-run hospital, and arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

    The Opposition BJP condemned the incident, labeling it a "stain" on Jharkhand and highlighting concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation. Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta assured that the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused.

