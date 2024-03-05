Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Stalin poster showcases TN CM as 'Bride of Tamil Nadu' instead of 'Pride of Tamil Nadu'; WATCH viral video

    Accusing the DMK-led government of lacking substantive action and merely taking undue credit, PM Modi condemned the inclusion of the 'Chinese sticker' in the advertisement.

    In the latest social media blunder, supporters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted a video referring to him as the "Bride of Tamil Nadu," instead of the intended "Pride of Tamil Nadu" in Chennai. This misstep comes amid a series of recent faux pas by the DMK, including a controversial advertisement featuring a 'Chinese flag' at ISRO's new launch complex.

    Taking advantage of the situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had playfully mocked Stalin on his birthday by conveying wishes in Mandarin, subtly addressing the ongoing advertisement controversy.

    During the inauguration of the new ISRO facility in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlight the error. Accusing the DMK-led government of lacking substantive action and merely taking undue credit, PM Modi condemned the inclusion of the 'Chinese sticker' in the advertisement. He went on to criticize the DMK party for disrespecting India's scientists and the significant achievements of the nation's space sector.

    Expressing his discontent, PM Modi asserted that the DMK's actions reflected a refusal to acknowledge India's progress in the space sector. He emphasized that, with taxpayer money, the government had chosen to promote its achievements but failed to include an image representing India's space prowess.

    The incident adds to the growing list of social media missteps by political parties, highlighting the significance of cautious online communication in today's digital age.

