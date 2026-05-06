BJP's Shehzad Poonawala slammed Congress for betraying allies, calling them a 'use and throw' party. The criticism comes as the Congress-DMK alliance fractures in Tamil Nadu over Congress's decision to support a Vijay-led TVK government.

BJP Accuses Congress of Betraying Allies

In a sharp criticism of Congress, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on Wednesday accused the party of betraying its allies, claiming they 'use and ditch' their alliance partners. He pointed out that Congress had used and discarded parties like RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, and now DMK, branding the INDI Alliance as one lacking a clear mission and vision.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawala said, "Congress is the most cheater party when it comes to alliance partners. They use and throw the alliance partners, the regional parties. And therefore we have seen they used RJD, threw them away. They used Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray faction and NCP Sharad Pawar faction, threw them away. Now they have used DMK, got the seats, they are throwing them away. Therefore INDI Alliance is not an alliance of mission and vision." Poonawal accused Congress of using regional allies for its own benefit, describing the INDI Alliance as full of confusion, division, and corruption, all driven by a desire for power.

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"It is an alliance of confusion, division, corruption, ambition for position and obsession against Modi ji. So they came together. But now, where is the INDI Alliance? Was it there in the Bengal election? Was it there in the Kerala election? Where is it in the entire country? Can you see INDI Alliance? In Maharashtra and Bihar, their alliance is also breaking. So DMK and Congress have undergone triple talaq. This is because Congress only has a lust for power. They have used and thrown DMK, and this is how Congress always behaves, as the Prime Minister has said, it is like a parasite. It just uses the regional party for the vote bank, and once it has the vote bank, it moves on," said Poonawala.

DMK Hits Back, Calls Congress 'Unstable'

Meanwhile, the fissure in the INDIA alliance has come out in the open, with one of the longest-standing alliances between the Congress and the DMK now at breaking point after the Congress gave its ascent to support a Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" India's alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we are very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

Congress to Support Vijay-led TVK Government in Tamil Nadu

Congress has unanimously decided to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in the state, after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 Assembly elections, sources said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai chaired a late-night virtual meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders to discuss the possibility of extending support to Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, which has won 108 seats in the Assembly elections.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 seats short of a majority. It is seeking support from the smaller parties in both the DMK and ADMK camps. (ANI)