INDI Alliance crumbles; AAP opts to go alone after Mamata Banerjee's TMC snubs Congress

In a significant blow to the Opposition INDIA alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its decision to go solo in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, asserted that AAP aims to secure victory in all 13 seats in Punjab independently.

Mann disclosed that the party has identified 40 potential candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with a survey underway to finalize the candidates. Responding to queries about a potential alliance with the Congress, Mann stated, "In Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with the Congress) like that. We have nothing with the Congress."

The alliance rupture follows Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's approval of the Punjab unit's proposal to contest the general elections alone, according to sources cited by India Today. Allegedly, AAP's decision may stem from the Congress party's inflexible stance regarding seat sharing.

This development coincided with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's declaration that the Trinamool Congress will independently contest the elections in the state, attributing the decision to failed seat-sharing discussions with the Congress.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai commented on the INDIA alliance's dissolution, stating, "Without leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, and Akhilesh Kumar, what is the INDIA alliance? This is a big setback for Congress."

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defended the party's position, asserting that the grand old party would not "beg" for seats. In response to Banerjee's criticism, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal expressed optimism about a Congress-Trinamool alliance in Bengal.

The decisions by Trinamool and AAP to go solo in their strongholds highlight the ongoing struggle between the Congress and regional forces within the INDIA alliance. Despite claims of unity in INDIA meetings, clashes between the Congress and ruling parties in Bengal and Punjab persist, with both sides reluctant to compromise in seat-sharing talks at the state level. The regional parties, including Trinamool, AAP, and Samajwadi Party, are steadfast in asserting their dominance in their respective territories, particularly in the aftermath of Congress setbacks in recent Assembly polls.

