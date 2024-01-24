Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Seat-sharing rift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC to contest independently in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

    A visible discord emerged between the TMC and Congress regarding seat allocation for the Lok Sabha elections. State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a vocal critic of the TMC, referred to Banerjee as an "opportunist" and asserted that the elections wouldn't be conducted at her mercy.

    Seat sharing rift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC to contest independently in upcoming Lok Sabha polls AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will independently contest all constituencies in the state during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as negotiations with the Congress for seat-sharing have faced a significant setback.

    CM Banerjee revealed that her proposals on seat-sharing were rejected during the talks. This announcement follows a closed-door meeting in Birbhum district, where Banerjee instructed party leaders to prepare for solo contests and not focus on seat-sharing discussions.

    Chowdhury emphasized that the Congress had defeated the BJP and TMC in the two seats vacated by Banerjee, stating that the Congress knew how to contest elections. Responding to the criticism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi downplayed the remarks, noting that such comments would not disrupt ongoing negotiations.

    While seat-sharing discussions are ongoing, the state Congress expressed disappointment with the TMC's proposal to share only two out of the total 42 constituencies in West Bengal. In contrast, CM Banerjee has suggested a performance-based criteria to determine seat-sharing arrangements among the members of the INDIA bloc allies.

    A senior TMC leader noted that the party had offered two seats to the Congress, but the latter was reportedly seeking a larger share, ranging from 10 to 12 constituencies.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 1:08 PM IST
