BJP's Ramchander Rao predicts NDA victory in TN and WB, citing a 'Saamana' editorial as proof the INDI alliance is breaking. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut separately criticised the bloc's inactivity and lack of consistent coordination.

BJP Confident of NDA Victory in TN, WB

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana President Ramchander Rao on Thursday exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, saying that the people of both states are rejecting the INDI alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Rao highlighted that "Saamna," a Marathi-language newspaper of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, has published an editorial regarding the leadership change, which showcases that the INDI alliance is breaking apart. He further said that NDA will secure victory in the upcoming elections. "An editorial in 'Saamana' with regard to the leadership change and that too from the smaller parties like TMC, DMK and others, shows that the INDI alliance is breaking up and the present leadership in the INDI alliance has lost its confidence among the partners because the 'Saamana' newspaper belongs to the party, which is a part of the INDI alliance. It is now politically wreaking, and we are sure that it will break in future. Where they are ruling in the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the people are rejecting the INDI alliance, and the NDA government will be formed in both states," he stated.

Sanjay Raut Slams INDI Alliance's Inactivity

Earlier, on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the functioning of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, alleging that the alliance becomes active only when Lok Sabha elections approach and lacks consistent coordination on key national issues.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, "INDIA bloc work begins when the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Until then, there's no communication between anyone. Until then, in the INDIA bloc, what the people are doing no one knows." He stressed that merely raising issues inside Parliament was insufficient, especially when Opposition leaders face disruptions.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Raut said, "They don't even let Rahul Gandhi speak in Parliament. Can we do anything outside?" Raut argued that the alliance must remain active throughout the political cycle, not just ahead of general elections. He pointed to a range of pressing concerns, including farmers' distress, law and order, and the situation in Manipur, that require coordinated action. "There are so many problems in the country... The deal made with America will result in the country's farmers dying, committing suicide, and starving. But by INDIA bloc just raising its voice in Parliament is not going to work," he said.

He added that the alliance must remain vigilant and ensure regular communication among its constituent parties. "For months, even years, they don't talk to anyone. Whether it's Uddhav Thackeray or other leaders, we want the INDIA bloc to be active not just before the Lok Sabha elections, but even before," Raut said.

On Alliance Leadership

Addressing discussions around possible leadership changes within the alliance, Raut said suggestions that leaders like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin should lead the bloc were personal opinions. "Someone has suggested that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc. Another says Stalin should. This is their personal opinion," he said, adding that if such matters are to be deliberated, a formal meeting of the alliance should be convened.

2026 Assembly Elections on the Horizon

In 2026, assembly elections are scheduled for four states and one union territory in India. The five legislative bodies up for election are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the official schedule soon. (ANI)