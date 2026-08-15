AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Telangana BJP leaders held separate Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad. The events coincided with nationwide festivities, highlighted by PM Modi's address from the Red Fort on building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hoisted the national flag for the 80th Independence Day at the Mohammadia Cap Mart in Hyderabad.

Telangana BJP Marks Independence Day

Earlier today, Telangana State BJP president N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP Dr K Laxman and other senior party leaders participated in Independence Day celebrations at the Telangana BJP state headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The leaders gathered at the party's state headquarters to mark the 80th Independence Day and commemorate the country's journey since gaining independence in 1947. The celebrations were attended by senior BJP leaders and party workers, who came together to observe the national occasion. The event at the Nampally headquarters formed part of the party's Independence Day programmes being held across Telangana.

PM Modi Leads National Celebrations

Earlier in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

Meanwhile, the flag-hoisting ceremonies were held across states as the country marked the 80th anniversary of Independence, with government institutions, schools, colleges, security forces and citizens participating in programmes centred on patriotism, national unity and the contributions of freedom fighters. The celebrations across the country followed the national ceremony at the Red Fort in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the nation.

The Prime Minister's Independence Day address focused on India's development journey and the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, with emphasis on self-reliance, youth, technology, infrastructure, reforms and national security. This year's celebrations also carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The National Song was rendered at the Red Fort ceremony as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Across the states, the flag-hoisting ceremonies served as a reminder of the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle and the country's continuing journey towards development and progress. From Gujarat and Haryana to Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Assam, the participation of state leaders in the celebrations reflected the nationwide spirit of Independence Day, with the Tricolour flying at official venues and public institutions across the country.

The celebrations also highlighted the role of citizens and young people in carrying forward the values associated with India's freedom struggle and contributing towards the country's future development.

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