On the historic occasion of India’s Independence Day, 14 “Lakhpati Didis” from Uttar Pradesh will attend the Red Fort flag hoisting ceremony as special guests. These women, who have achieved financial independence through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are being specially honoured by the Central Government for their inspiring journey toward self-reliance.

Among over 700 women invited from across the country, Uttar Pradesh will have the largest representation, showcasing the state’s success in empowering rural women through SHGs. Mission Director Deepa Ranjan shared that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision and efforts, lakhs of women in Uttar Pradesh have become self-reliant through SHGs.

These women are running small businesses from their homes, making products like ghee, pickles, papad, and snacks. In doing so, they are not only improving their own lives but also supporting and uplifting other women. Out of these inspiring women, 14 “Lakhpati Didis” have been selected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15.

There is great excitement among SHG women about this national event. Each Lakhpati Didi will travel to Delhi with her husband or a companion. The Ministry of Defence will take care of their stay and food arrangements, and they will be hosted by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Two special representatives from the Uttar Pradesh government will also accompany them to guide and assist during their visit. All arrangements are being made as per the directions of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will see them off from Lucknow. This moment is not just an honor but also a clear recognition of the strength, confidence, and hard work of rural women.

Deepa Ranjan added that, under CM Yogi’s leadership, women in the state are becoming stronger economically, socially, and mentally. The Lakhpati Didi campaign has shown poor rural women the way to become successful entrepreneurs. Today, they are earning in lakhs and bringing real change to their villages.