Leaders from across the political spectrum on Saturday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, widely known as JRD Tata, on his death anniversary, recalling his pioneering role in Indian industry, aviation and institution-building.

Tributes From Political Leaders

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a post on X, urged people to carry forward JRD Tata's conviction that doing good work is the greatest legacy of all. "Paying tributes to Bharat Ratna JRD Tata on his death anniversary. Widely regarded as the father of Indian aviation and one of the country's greatest industrialists, he stood apart not just for his achievements, but for his quiet integrity, deep sense of fairness, and belief in ethical leadership. Let us carry forward his conviction that doing good work is the greatest legacy of all," DK Shivakumar said.

The Indian National Congress also remembered Tata as a "true pioneer". On its official handle on X, the party stated, "JRD Tata's vision and dedication to aviation, industry, and nation-building continue to inspire generations. On his death anniversary, we remember an industry leader who redefined excellence and worked tirelessly for India's progress. Tribute to a true pioneer," the party posted.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised that Tata's "unparalleled contribution" to the nation's industrial progress and economic development will always be remembered. "On the death anniversary of the great industrialist, 'Bharat Ratna' J.R.D. Tata Ji, who played a pivotal role in the development of steel, engineering, hotel, aviation, and other industries in modern India, I offer my humble tribute! Your unparalleled contribution to the nation's industrial progress and economic development will always be remembered," Chouhan posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "On the death anniversary of the industrialist, Bharat Ratna, J.R.D. Tata ji, I pay my humble tribute. He made a remarkable contribution to the development of industries including engineering, hotels, aviation, and others in the country. He will always be remembered for the progress of the industrial world."

A Look Back at JRD Tata's Legacy

JRD Tata returned to India as a young man, shelving his Cambridge dreams to shoulder family responsibilities. Entering Tata Sons as an unpaid apprentice in 1925, he rose quickly, guided by mentors and fuelled by an unshakable commitment to excellence. By 1938, he was Chairman of the Tata group, a position from which he shaped Indian industry for more than half a century, expanding into automobiles, chemicals, tea, aviation and information technology, and pioneering professional management in an era dominated by family-run enterprises.

Aviation remained his first love. One of India's earliest licensed commercial pilots, JRD founded Tata Aviation Service in 1932, personally piloting its inaugural flight--an act that laid the foundation for Air India.

Beyond business, JRD was a builder of institutions crucial to India's scientific, social and cultural growth. The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Tata Memorial Hospital, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the National Centre for the Performing Arts all owed much to his steadfast support. His philanthropy was thoughtful and practical, manifesting in trusts he personally endowed, and his lifelong advocacy of population control won him the UN Population Award in 1992.

JRD Tata passed away in Geneva on November 29, 1993. (ANI)