'Honoring our heroes': PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters on Independence Day 2023

Since his inaugural speech in 2014, which introduced transformative initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan accounts, PM Modi has consistently seized this platform to unveil significant projects and engage with the Indian populace on critical issues.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the citizens with a resounding "Happy Independence Day." This message was conveyed through X (formerly known as Twitter), where PM Modi's words echoed, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!"

With his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on the horizon, the Prime Minister is gearing up to once again address the nation. Since his inaugural speech in 2014, which introduced transformative initiatives like Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan accounts, PM Modi has consistently seized this platform to unveil significant projects and engage with the Indian populace on critical issues.

Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with vibrant Indian textile crafts; check details

The 77th Independence Day celebrations are set to commence with a meticulously planned lineup of events. As the sun rises on Tuesday, PM Modi will stand united with the nation at the historic Red Fort, a symbol of unwavering resolve, to pay homage to the past, honor timeless traditions, and celebrate India's remarkable journey towards freedom.

Meanwhile, Google Doodle commemorated India's 77th Independence Day on Tuesday by showcasing the diverse textile craft traditions from various states and Union territories. Before diving into the fascinating cultural amalgamation depicted in the doodle, the tech giant provided the audience with an overview of the historical significance of the day and introduced the artist responsible for the impressive design.

Independence Day 2023: A look at PM Modi's major announcements from 2014 to 2023