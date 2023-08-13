Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; Check routes to avoid

Independence Day 2023: According to the advisory, the roads around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4am to 11am on Sunday and only labelled vehicles will be permitted in the restricted areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a warning for the thorough preparations of the Independence Day event that will take place on Sunday in order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic. Eight roads, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P. Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover, will be off-limits to the general public on Sunday from 4 am to 11 am, as per the advisory.

According to the advisory, vehicles without parking labels should stay away from Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and the Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

Commercial cars and interstate buses will also be subject to limitations. Between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge, goods trucks won't be allowed from 12 a.m. on August 12 to 11 a.m. on August 13. Between midnight on August 12 and 11:00 am on August 13, interstate buses would not be permitted between Maharan Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, according to the advisory.

There are also restrictions on the movement of city buses apart from restricted roads. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes on the above-mentioned dates and timings to avoid inconvenience.

