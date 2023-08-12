Officials arrest Indian-American doctor in US for masturbating next to minor on flight; check details

According to a press release, Dr Mohanty was flying with a female companion and seated next to a 14-year-old, who was travelling with her grandparents. About halfway through the flight, the girl noticed the 33-year-old had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that his leg was bouncing up and down.

In a concerning incident, a 33-year-old Indian American doctor finds himself under arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for alleged indecent behavior. It is reported that he exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct next to a 14-year-old girl while on a flight.

The incident in question unfolded in May of the previous year during a flight from Honolulu to Boston, as stated by the United States Attorney's Office. The individual at the center of the case, identified as Dr. Sudipta Mohanty hailing from Massachusetts, was apprehended on Thursday. He faces a charge of "one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States". This recent development highlights the importance of maintaining appropriate conduct and respect for fellow passengers during air travel.

According to a press release, Dr Mohanty was flying with a female companion and seated next to a 14-year-old, who was travelling with her grandparents. About halfway through the flight, the girl noticed the 33-year-old had covered himself with a blanket up to his neck and that his leg was bouncing up and down.

"Shortly thereafter, the minor observed that the blanket was on the floor, no longer covering Mohanty, and that Mohanty was masturbating. The minor moved herself to an empty seat in a different row for the remainder of the flight," the press note read.

Upon arrival in Boston, the young girl confided in her family about the distressing incident, prompting the notification of authorities. Nonetheless, as per several accounts, Dr. Mohanty contested the allegations when questioned during the subsequent investigation, stating that he had no memory of the event, as quoted saying, "I have no recollection."

In the wake of these developments, Dr. Mohanty made an appearance in federal court on Thursday, where he faced a charge for engaging in an inappropriate act in the presence of a teenage girl during a flight. The specific charge pertains to performing a lewd act in front of a minor onboard the aircraft.

The charges brought against him carry the possibility of a sentence lasting up to 90 days in confinement, coupled with up to a year of supervised release and a fine reaching as high as $5,000. Following the court appearance, he was granted release on his own recognizance, subject to certain conditions.

These conditions include directives to maintain a distance from individuals below the age of 18, as well as refraining from visiting places where such individuals might gather, reports said. This incident serves as a reminder of the significance of respecting appropriate conduct and ensuring a safe environment, particularly for minors.