'Homes ravaged, women raped, lives lost': Rahul Gandhi recalls Manipur violence during Wayanad visit

Reassuming his role as a Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi was warmly greeted in Wayanad, Kerala – the constituency he represents. Against the backdrop of the ongoing ethnic turmoil in Manipur, the Congress leader brought attention to the dire situation, revealing his deeply unsettling experiences during a recent visit to the region.

Having spent 19 years in the realm of politics, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the distress he encountered in Manipur was unprecedented in his career. In an address to the people of Wayanad, he recounted poignant tales that encapsulate the harrowing reality of the conflict-stricken area. With a heartfelt connection to the community, he shared, "You are my family and so it is important to tell you what I saw (in Manipur). I can't tell you about all the people but I will give you two examples. Examples that I will never forget and both of them involve Manipuri women."

Addressing the gathering about the plight of Manipur, Rahul Gandhi painted a grim picture of the suffering endured by thousands in the region. Houses reduced to ashes, sisters subjected to heinous acts of rape, and families torn apart by the loss of loved ones – the landscape is one of unimaginable anguish. He employed a vivid metaphor, likening the turmoil to a fiery inferno fueled by kerosene, consuming Manipur in its wake.

Expressing his dismay over the government's response to the crisis, Rahul Gandhi criticized the lack of substantial discourse surrounding the issue. In a pointed critique, he shed light on the seeming nonchalance exhibited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet ministers during the parliamentary discussions on Manipur.

"There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked," he remarked.

Directly addressing the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi challenged his priorities and questioned his commitment to the nation. He sharply criticized the two-minute allocation for discussing the grave issues surrounding Manipur, contrasting it with the extended time dedicated to other topics.

Drawing attention to the essence of India and its values, he condemned any disregard for these principles. Accusing those who undermine the core ideals of India as non-nationalists, he concluded with an emphatic assertion that anyone who undermines the sanctity of the nation cannot truly be deemed a nationalist.

"The BJP and the RSS do not understand what a family is. They don't understand that the more they try to separate you and me, the closer we will become. They think that if we disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will break. If you disqualify Rahul Gandhi, his relationship with Wayanad will become even stronger," the Congress leader said.

