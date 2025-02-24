IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Cricket fraternity hails 'King' Virat Kohli's match-winning century

India stalwart Virat Kohli received widespread admiration from former cricketers across the globe for his sensational performance against arch-rival Pakistan in a high-stakes affair in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai.

In a pulsating affair, India's bowling unit kept Pakistan batters at bay and restricted the defending champions to a sub-par 241-run total; the batters were responsible for churning out the victory.

Virat took the brunt of taking India past the finishing line and left the spectators mesmerised with another chase masterclass from his bat. He paced his knock to perfection and dispatched the ball towards the boundary rope with a picture-perfect shot to celebrate his 51st ODI ton and India's six-wicket win over Pakistan.

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar took to X to congratulate the Indian team for its momentous victory and Virat for his "superb knock" against the Men in Green.

"A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Team India. Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18

and @hardikpandya7!" Sachin wrote on X.

After a string of underwhelming performances according to Virat's standards, the seasoned star roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, a delight for every cricket fan. Virat planned the perfect route to victory and helped India chase down 242 with a handful of overs to spare.

It wasn't just his record-extending 51st ODI hundred or taking India past the finishing line; Virat added another feather to his cap, becoming the fastest to 14,000 runs in the format.

Despite Pakistan's potential campaign-ending defeat, the 'Rawalpindi Express,' Shoaib Akhtar was in awe of the "modern-day great."

"Again, if you tell Virat Kohli that he has to play against Pakistan, he will come fully prepared, and then he will show. Hats off to him. He is like a superstar. He is a white ball run chaser. He is a modern-day great. There is no doubt about it," Shoaib said in a video posted on his social media handle.

"I am really happy for him. The reason why? He is an honest guy. He has completed 14,000 runs today. I don't know what he will do next. This guy gets it all. I am really, really happy for him. I wish him all the best. I think he deserves all the praise. Seriously. The way he came out. He played flawlessly," he added.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his delight after witnessing Virat's love affair continuing with India's bitter rival, Pakistan.

"Virat Kohli scoring runs against Pakistan. A beautiful love story continues. Double it up," Irfan wrote on X.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was amazed by the way Virat applied himself throughout the chase and steered India past the finishing line.

"Virat is the epitome of someone who gives himself the best chance to succeed by controlling what he can by way of extreme fitness & amazing application. And that's the best a human being can do, isn't it?" Manjrekar wrote on X.

